Read full article on original website
Related
Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
ESPN
Greg Norman says LIV Golf circuit has 'no interest' in truce with rival PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- As LIV Golf prepares to stage its fifth tournament, which is outside of Chicago this week, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the upstart circuit has no desire to talk with the rival PGA Tour about a truce. LIV Golf, financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment...
Golf Digest
You have to see this ridiculous Rory McIlroy flop shot—and the giant divot it caused—to believe it
Rory McIlroy is never mentioned with the likes of Tiger or Phil when it comes to golf's best short games, but he's flashed plenty of magic around the greens throughout his career. That includes two amazing major championship bunker hole-outs this year at the Masters and Open Championship in runner-up finishes. As cool as those shots were, though, we don't believe we've seen anything quite like what he pulled off on Friday at the Italian Open.
BBC
Italian Open: Matt Fitzpatrick leads in Rome with Rory McIlroy one behind
DS Automobiles Italian Open - round three leaderboard. -10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 R McIlroy (NI), A Rai (Eng); -8 K Kitayama (US), L Herbert (Aus), V Perez (Fra); -7 R MacIntyre (Sco), O Bekker (SA) Selected others: -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 J Smith (Eng), T Lewis (Eng); -4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to face 11 LIV Golf rebels at Dunhill Links in St Andrews
It will be something of a bittersweet week for Rory McIlroy when he rocks up at St Andrews at the end of the month in what will be his third DP World Tour appearance in the space of four weeks. While it will of course be special to play at...
Rory McIlroy Says Ryder Cup Should Not Have LIV Players and European Team Needed a 'Rebuild'
Speaking at the site of next year's matches, McIlroy didn't call out any players now in LIV Golf from last year's losing team but said it's time for 'younger guys to maybe step up.'
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup
Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship match
Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37 win, and the...
golfmagic.com
Defending champion Max Homa starts strong at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour
Max Homa is set to put up a staunch defence of his title at the Fortinet Championship after carding an opening round 65 on Thursday. Homa, who finished tied fifth at the Tour Championship in August, scored seven birdies and avoided bogeys to sit on 7-under-par after day one at Silverado Country Club in California.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0