Golf

The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
GOLF
Golf Digest

You have to see this ridiculous Rory McIlroy flop shot—and the giant divot it caused—to believe it

Rory McIlroy is never mentioned with the likes of Tiger or Phil when it comes to golf's best short games, but he's flashed plenty of magic around the greens throughout his career. That includes two amazing major championship bunker hole-outs this year at the Masters and Open Championship in runner-up finishes. As cool as those shots were, though, we don't believe we've seen anything quite like what he pulled off on Friday at the Italian Open.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup

Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
GOLF
The Independent

Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship match

Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37  win, and the...
RUGBY
golfmagic.com

Defending champion Max Homa starts strong at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour

Max Homa is set to put up a staunch defence of his title at the Fortinet Championship after carding an opening round 65 on Thursday. Homa, who finished tied fifth at the Tour Championship in August, scored seven birdies and avoided bogeys to sit on 7-under-par after day one at Silverado Country Club in California.
GOLF
