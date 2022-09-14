Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Speed limit reduction to go into effect on section of MT 82 between Bigfork and Somers
BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent. A release from the Montana Department...
NBCMontana
Speed limit reduced to 60 mph on Highway 82 from Somers to Bigfork
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Transportation Commission have approved a speed limit reduction to 60 mph on Montana Highway 82 between Somers and Bigfork. Flathead County submitted the request to drop the speed limit due to concern of potential conflict points. The new speed limit begins Sept. 19. The...
Montana Town Finally Retires Its 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Police Car
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of CommerceStartling speeders since 1995, this old-school police cruiser is only now being put out to pasture.
NBCMontana
Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
NBCMontana
Improving smoke conditions continue with seasonable temperatures and a few shower chances
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM today. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
NBCMontana
Montana Department of Livestock invites public to informational feral swine meetings
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Livestock, Montana Invasive Species Council and USDAAPHIS Wildlife Services are informing the public about feral swine in Eureka and Libby. Meetings will take place at 1 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room at the Libby City Hall in Libby and at 6:30 p.m....
montanarightnow.com
Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
NBCMontana
Birds of Prey Festival soars into Kalispell this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 14th annual Birds of Prey Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell on Saturday. The Flathead Audubon Society invites the public to learn from many presenters, including artist and educator Kate Davis of the Raptors of the Rockies.
Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous
The Missoula Police Department is searching for Patrick James Cork who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
NBCMontana
Montana agencies, officials discuss increase of drug use
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte met with law enforcement, substance abuse and mental health agencies in Kalispell for a roundtable discussion on public safety amid a rise in drug seizures. Thursday's meeting discussed how violent crimes and an increase in drugs are devastating communities. The Department of Justice...
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 49-year-old Bigfork man charged with fatally injuring a motorcyclist on Sept. 2 following a vehicle collision north of Somers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. Apollo Tomas Guisto entered the plea during a Sept. 13 arraignment hearing in Flathead...
NBCMontana
Bat tests positive for rabies in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead City-County Health Department announced a bat that came in contact with a human tested positive for rabies. According to the health department, this is the first incident of an animal testing positive for rabies in Flathead County in 2022. The Flathead City-County Health Department...
Flathead County reports first rabid bat of 2022
The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed that a bat recently tested positive for rabies.
montanasports.com
Columbia Falls football hot start to the year headlined by head coach & quarterback Schweikert father-son duo
COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls Wildcats have started their season 3 -0 and a large portion of that success can be attributed to the head coach and quarterback Schweikert family duo. "You know the best football players are usually the guys that can take the most punishment and...
Flathead Beacon
‘A Tough Balance’
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has made it clear to county commissioners he needs more staff to adequately provide public safety. The county, he says, saw a 5% rise in crime between 2020 and 2021, and the influx of new residents has resulted in a dramatic increase in 911 call volume.
