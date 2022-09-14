ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph on Highway 82 from Somers to Bigfork

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Transportation Commission have approved a speed limit reduction to 60 mph on Montana Highway 82 between Somers and Bigfork. Flathead County submitted the request to drop the speed limit due to concern of potential conflict points. The new speed limit begins Sept. 19. The...
SOMERS, MT
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Kalispell, MT
Traffic
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Improving smoke conditions continue with seasonable temperatures and a few shower chances

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM today. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
CHARLO, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#1st Avenue
montanarightnow.com

Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County

UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Birds of Prey Festival soars into Kalispell this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 14th annual Birds of Prey Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell on Saturday. The Flathead Audubon Society invites the public to learn from many presenters, including artist and educator Kate Davis of the Raptors of the Rockies.
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

Montana agencies, officials discuss increase of drug use

MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte met with law enforcement, substance abuse and mental health agencies in Kalispell for a roundtable discussion on public safety amid a rise in drug seizures. Thursday's meeting discussed how violent crimes and an increase in drugs are devastating communities. The Department of Justice...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Bigfork Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty

A 49-year-old Bigfork man charged with fatally injuring a motorcyclist on Sept. 2 following a vehicle collision north of Somers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. Apollo Tomas Guisto entered the plea during a Sept. 13 arraignment hearing in Flathead...
BIGFORK, MT
NBCMontana

Bat tests positive for rabies in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead City-County Health Department announced a bat that came in contact with a human tested positive for rabies. According to the health department, this is the first incident of an animal testing positive for rabies in Flathead County in 2022. The Flathead City-County Health Department...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

‘A Tough Balance’

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has made it clear to county commissioners he needs more staff to adequately provide public safety. The county, he says, saw a 5% rise in crime between 2020 and 2021, and the influx of new residents has resulted in a dramatic increase in 911 call volume.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy