Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
Troup students, staff show support to injured football player Cooper Reid with special t-shirts
TROUP, Texas — Wearing their "Praying for Cooper" t-shirts, Troup ISD students and staff showed their support to Cooper Reid Friday morning as he continues to recover from a head injury during last week's football game. The shirt features the school district's maroon and white colors along with a...
Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience. Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Smith County Constable leaving position to become ISD police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with […]
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
KLTV
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
KLTV
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
KLTV
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Buying tax foreclosed property on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse will soon be a thing of the past. Come February 2023, the monthly auction will move online. “For one, it’s certainly a time saver,” said Jim Lambeth with Linebarger Attorneys at Law. “It’s going...
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
