Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience. Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building

The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County moving to healthier housing market

As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
