Major Hurricane Fiona Moving North in the Atlantic





Major Hurricane Fiona is currently moving northward with wind speeds of 130 mph making it a Category 4 Hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Hurricane Fiona staying a Category 4 Hurricane as it moves northward staying well east of the United States.

Models are in full agreement with the entire track and path for Fiona. The Island of Bermuda is under a major threat from Fiona. There is no threat for Fiona to reach the Gulf.

