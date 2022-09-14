Read full article on original website
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
MMA Fighting
‘How did he come back with his face falling off?’: Pros react to Gregory Rodrigues’ insane cut, comeback win at UFC Vegas 60
Just when it seemed like Gregory Rodrigues was in serious trouble, the man known as “RoboCop” pulled off a wild second-round stoppage win. Rodrigues faced knockout artist Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60. In the opening seconds, Njokuani drilled Rodrigues with a straight knee up the middle that opened up a nasty cut, leaving Rodrigues wearing the crimson mask throughout the round. Njokuani was also hurt in the round and, somehow, both fighters made it to the second round.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will show up for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “The UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush”
Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Charles Oliveira will not end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will attempt to finally follow in the footsteps of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for and now, we’re just a matter of weeks away from seeing whether or not he can climb that last mountain.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev’s big weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Georges St-Pierre knows just how important it is to properly make weight if you want to be a champion. The former UFC welterweight champion and all-time great never came in heavy for a single one of his 28 career bouts. For 18 of those, St-Pierre was required to make the division’s exact limit of 170 or 185-pounds to be eligible to win the title.
MMA Fighting
Denise Gomes confident ahead of UFC Vegas 60 debut with past Muay Thai win over Marina Rodriguez
Denise Gomes makes her UFC debut just 25 days after a win over Rayanne Amanda at Dana White’s Contender Series. Having a win over top-ranked UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez under Muay Thai rules is a major boost for her confidence. The 22-year-old meets Loma Lookboonmee at Saturday night’s UFC...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 preview show: Is Cory Sandhagen in must-win territory? Aspen Ladd misses weight again
Cory Sandhagen enters the UFC Vegas 60 main event on the heels of back-to-back losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Does Sandhagen need to get his hand raised on Saturday if he hopes to fight for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title in the future?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander...
MMA Fighting
LFA + Blunts + Ka
So......we got some LFA scraps on tonight, got some blunts rolled, and Ka dropped off two albums today. I've heard of the guy, I've grabbed a few projects here and there and couldn't get into them. But I keep hearing great things, so. Fresh start on the new new. Tomorrow's...
MMA Fighting
Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video
For the Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will both try to make weight before their anticipated showdown Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) is looking to bounce back from his only second career defeat in his last outing which was a unanimous decision loss against Dmitry Bivol this past May.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills
UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media. Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Anthony Hernandez puts Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep with nasty arm-triangle choke
Anthony Hernandez continued to showcase his grappling dominance after putting Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep in the opening fight on the main card at UFC Vegas 60. Prior to the finish, Hernandez was looking good on his feet as well but after he started putting Barriault on the ground, the momentum in the fight completely shifted. After spiking Barriault on his head during a takedown, Hernandez advanced to the head and arm choke, which eventually put his opponent to sleep.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Why Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev is absolutely the fight to make
Khamzat Chimaev is still making headlines after his massive weight miss, and dominant win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. When Colby Covington is ready to return, and should Chimaev want to prove he can be a welterweight, the UFC should absolutely book that fight for a number of reasons.
MMA Fighting
Cory Sandhagen beats Song Yadong after opening horrific cut, leading to doctor’s stoppage at UFC Vegas 60
Cory Sandhagen will leave UFC Vegas 60 with a TKO victory after the ringside physician would not allow Song Yadong to continue due to a horrific cut opened on his head early in the fight that only got worse as time passed in the main event. The gash was courtesy...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz video blog shows water bottles thrown before UFC 279 presser cancelled
Nate Diaz’s latest video blog takes fans behind the scenes at the chaotic UFC 279 fight week in Las Vegas. Included in the footage is the Diaz’s camp’s perspective on the melee that led UFC President Dana White to cancel the press conference on Thursday. Two people can be seen throwing water bottles at an unidentified figure as UFC PR staff, security, off-duty Las Vegas police and other unknown parties stand between them backstage.
MMA Fighting
Boxing organization decides not to oversee Cris Cyborg’s debut due to opponent’s medical suspension
Cris Cyborg is scheduled to make her professional boxing debut at next week’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil, but the promotion has hurdles to clear. Cyborg’s opponent, Simone Silva, was issued a 60-day medical suspension by the Texas Combative Sports Program after getting knocked out on Aug. 13. FMS 2 takes place 43 days after that match, well within the window of the suspension.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Gillian Robertson puts Mariya Agapova to sleep with scary second-round choke
Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 video: Joe Pyfer demolishes Alen Amedovski with brutal first-round knockout
Joe Pyfer has definitely turned his life around after he was homeless not that long ago and now he has his first win inside the octagon. The Contender Series veteran earned a victory on Saturday at UFC Vegas 60 after unloading a huge overhand right hand that sent Alen Amedovski crashing to the canvas like his off button just got pressed. Pyfer followed with one more punch for good measure with the referee rushing in to stop the fight at 3:55 in the first round.
