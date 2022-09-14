ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)

Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz’s post-fight comments signal a return to the UFC: “It goes to show, this is the place to be”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Nate Diaz will return to the promotion. The Stockton native is fresh off his UFC 279 headlining role last Saturday. In that outing, Diaz was originally expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was bumped to the headliner.
UFC
State
Texas State
MMA Fighting

‘How did he come back with his face falling off?’: Pros react to Gregory Rodrigues’ insane cut, comeback win at UFC Vegas 60

Just when it seemed like Gregory Rodrigues was in serious trouble, the man known as “RoboCop” pulled off a wild second-round stoppage win. Rodrigues faced knockout artist Chidi Njokuani in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 60. In the opening seconds, Njokuani drilled Rodrigues with a straight knee up the middle that opened up a nasty cut, leaving Rodrigues wearing the crimson mask throughout the round. Njokuani was also hurt in the round and, somehow, both fighters made it to the second round.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch

By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will show up for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “The UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Charles Oliveira will not end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will attempt to finally follow in the footsteps of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for and now, we’re just a matter of weeks away from seeing whether or not he can climb that last mountain.
UFC
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Simone Silva
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Cris Cyborg
MMA Fighting

LFA + Blunts + Ka

So......we got some LFA scraps on tonight, got some blunts rolled, and Ka dropped off two albums today. I've heard of the guy, I've grabbed a few projects here and there and couldn't get into them. But I keep hearing great things, so. Fresh start on the new new. Tomorrow's...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video

For the Canelo vs. GGG 3 weigh-in video, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will both try to make weight before their anticipated showdown Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2) is looking to bounce back from his only second career defeat in his last outing which was a unanimous decision loss against Dmitry Bivol this past May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Professional Boxing#Combat
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira shows off impressive archery skills

UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira, a descendant of indigenous people in Brazil, showed off some impressive archery skills on his social media. Pereira, who prepares to challenge Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title at UFC 281, which goes down Nov. 12 in New York, used a soccer ball as target for his bow and arrow exercise, hitting the target after kicking the ball.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 60 video: Anthony Hernandez puts Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep with nasty arm-triangle choke

Anthony Hernandez continued to showcase his grappling dominance after putting Marc-Andre Barriault to sleep in the opening fight on the main card at UFC Vegas 60. Prior to the finish, Hernandez was looking good on his feet as well but after he started putting Barriault on the ground, the momentum in the fight completely shifted. After spiking Barriault on his head during a takedown, Hernandez advanced to the head and arm choke, which eventually put his opponent to sleep.
UFC
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz video blog shows water bottles thrown before UFC 279 presser cancelled

Nate Diaz’s latest video blog takes fans behind the scenes at the chaotic UFC 279 fight week in Las Vegas. Included in the footage is the Diaz’s camp’s perspective on the melee that led UFC President Dana White to cancel the press conference on Thursday. Two people can be seen throwing water bottles at an unidentified figure as UFC PR staff, security, off-duty Las Vegas police and other unknown parties stand between them backstage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Boxing organization decides not to oversee Cris Cyborg’s debut due to opponent’s medical suspension

Cris Cyborg is scheduled to make her professional boxing debut at next week’s Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil, but the promotion has hurdles to clear. Cyborg’s opponent, Simone Silva, was issued a 60-day medical suspension by the Texas Combative Sports Program after getting knocked out on Aug. 13. FMS 2 takes place 43 days after that match, well within the window of the suspension.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 60 video: Gillian Robertson puts Mariya Agapova to sleep with scary second-round choke

Gillian Robertson had to walk through fire, but she found the finish in emphatic fashion against Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. Robertson and Agapova faced off in a prelim bout this Saturday in Las Vegas, and early on, it was Agapova getting the better of the action. Robertson repeatedly shot in, looking to score takedowns where she could put her superior grappling on display and she paid dearly for it every time, eating punches and elbows from Agapova that at times caused Robertson to cover up and defend herself. Robertson did succeed in scoring takedowns, but she was unable to do any damage with them, and pretty clearly lost the first round as a result.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 60 video: Joe Pyfer demolishes Alen Amedovski with brutal first-round knockout

Joe Pyfer has definitely turned his life around after he was homeless not that long ago and now he has his first win inside the octagon. The Contender Series veteran earned a victory on Saturday at UFC Vegas 60 after unloading a huge overhand right hand that sent Alen Amedovski crashing to the canvas like his off button just got pressed. Pyfer followed with one more punch for good measure with the referee rushing in to stop the fight at 3:55 in the first round.
UFC

