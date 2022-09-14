State police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating an motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning on Rochester’s Inner Loop.

At around 1:04 a.m., officials say they responded to the report of a single vehicle accident on the Inner Loop. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Brandon Carman, was headed eastbound near the Saint Paul exit when he struck a guide rail and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Carmen, a Rochester resident, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Approximate Location

