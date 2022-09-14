ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre announces its 2022-2023 schedule

The Marietta-based Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre (GMDT) announced its 2022-2023 schedule. GMDT is housed in the Georgia Dance Conservatory on Marietta Square. The GMDT website describes the mission of the organization as follows:. Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre educates, cultivates, and inspires young dancers to become the next generation of artists...
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County School District’s decision on discipline appeal expected Thursday

The Cobb County School Board is expected to vote on a discipline appeal filed by a former Campbell High School student at Thursday’s meeting. N.G., then a 16-year-old sophomore, was expelled in September 2021 for allegedly possessing a vape pen with THC. He appealed the decision, but by the time the Georgia Board of Education overturned Cobb’s finding, on the grounds that the student was denied his due process rights by the district, he had already served the expulsion and missed the remainder of his tenth grade year.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marty Ferrell appointed as Marietta police chief

Marty Ferrell, who had been interim chief of the Marietta Police Department, has been officially hired as police chief. City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. had previously recommended the appointment. “It was a great honor to be able to recommend Marty Ferrell to become our next Chief of Police,” said Bruton...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged population for the past 14 days, ending September 15

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending September 16, 2022. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,47572154HighIncreasing. 5-1727,3427355Moderately HighDecreasing. 18-2217,450148314HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

This Week In Black History September 14-20, 2022

1940—Blacks are allowed for the first time to enter all branches of the U.S. military when President Franklin D. Roosevelt, on this day, signs the Selective Service Act. 1973—Nasir Jones, known simply as Nas, was born in Queensbridge, N.Y. Nas is well known for his 1994 debut album Illmatic, which many consider to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA

