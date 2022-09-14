Read full article on original website
OneAverageWhiteGuy
2d ago
He planning on talking about how he's gonna spend more Biden American Rescue Act in an attempt to buy more votes after screwing over the working Florida population for almost 4 years?
Editorial: Forget Gov. Ron DeSantis' political stunt, focus on the humanity
Despicable is too polite a word for Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest political stunt — shipping out 50 undocumented immigrants like sacks of potatoes, from San Antonio to Martha's VIneyard, without explanation to the desperate travelers as to where they were going, much less notice to the destination island off the coast of Massachusetts.
Governor candidate visits Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon. Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak. Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of […]
WCJB
Appointments to state’s boating advisory council includes two UF grads
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two University of Florida graduates are among the newest appointees to the state’s boating advisory council. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Hunter Bland, Christopher Castelli, and Robert Hilliard to the council. Bland, of Williston, got a degree in forest resources and conservation from...
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FL LGBTQ+ advocates announce they back Democrat Charlie Crist for governor
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy groups plan to rally voters for this year’s gubernatorial election and they’re backing former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Ron DeSantis, your war on LGBTQ Floridians ends in 2022,” said Joe Saunders, a former Florida House member. Saunders, senior political director the the statewide LGBTQ+ advocacy […] The post FL LGBTQ+ advocates announce they back Democrat Charlie Crist for governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. DeSantis announces bonuses sent to Florida first responders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on social media that bonus checks have been issued for Florida’s first responders. “The $1,000 bonus checks are in the mail for Florida’s first responders. These checks are a token of our appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe and secure,” DeSantis wrote.
WCJB
UF sorority plants garden for The Arc of Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students added to nature’s beauty at The Arc of Alachua County. Volunteers and residents picked weeds and cleaned up around The Arc campus to then plant new gardens full of edible plants. The students are members of UF’s Alpha Epsilon Delta, a pre-health honor society.
WCJB
Unemployment rates drop across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/News Service of Florida) - Historically low unemployment rates continued to drop in many North Central Florida counties during the month of August. In Alachua County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1% from July to August. Both Alachua and Union counties reported a rate of 2.7%, the same as the rate for the state of Florida in August.
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co. GOP demands Special Session to bar FBI and IRS, brands WHO as terrorists
The party also passed a resolution demanding Gov. DeSantis decertify electronic voting machines. Lee County Republicans officially branded international health and economic groups as terrorists and demanded Florida restrict the IRS and FBI. At a special meeting of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee (REC), members passed a series of...
10NEWS
DeSantis, Crist agree to debate each other in race for Florida's governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist — who was once Florida's governor as a Republican — have agreed to face off against each other in a debate. The debate will be hosted by WPEC CBS...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis expands workforce training to boost number of Florida truck drivers
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions in funding to expand workforce training opportunities at state colleges aimed at increasing the number of truck drivers in Florida. The governor was joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Diamond for a news conference...
floridapolitics.com
Florida chapter of world’s largest police union backs Janelle Perez’s Senate bid
Janelle Perez could become the first open gay woman elected to the Florida Senate. A statewide police union 24,000 strong is giving Democratic Senate candidate Janelle Perez its endorsement over the Republican candidate who’s a favorite of the Tallahassee establishment. Perez, a businesswoman who would be the first openly...
WCJB
‘There’s always that struggle’: Low unemployment rates continue to drop in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low unemployment rates continue to drop even lower in North Central Florida. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reports that in Alachua County, the unemployment rate dropped 0.1%’ from July to August. Curle has been working at Scuola food truck for a month and said...
thewestsidegazette.com
In Florida, the Right to Vote Can Cost You
(Source: BC Gabriella Sanchez) Despite a state constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to most people with past convictions, Florida has done all it can to keep them from the polls. Fifty-five-year-old Kelvin Bolton was arrested at a homeless shelter earlier this year in Gainesville, Florida. He was held on a...
click orlando
Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
wuft.org
To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
