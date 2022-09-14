ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs

Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company's manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs. "Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Members of violent Northern Virginia street gang get life terms for murder, drug trafficking

Four members of a violent Northern Virginia street gang called the Reccless Tigers were sentenced this week to multiple life terms and 26 years in prison for numerous charges relating to a murder, a violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in Virginia, California, and several other states.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Businesses encouraged to prepare plans for natural disasters

Natural disasters can take a natural toll on the course of daily business, even closing businesses for days, weeks or months. The State Corporation Commission encourages businesses to have a disaster plan. Some businesses are unable to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Long-term forecast: Hoping for a winter wonderland? Think again

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a high likelihood that Virginia will have a third consecutive La Niña winter. What does that mean to Virginians? Usually less snow and higher temperatures. It also generally means...
VIRGINIA STATE
