FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Augusta Free Press
Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs
Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company's manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs. "Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting...
Augusta Free Press
Commonwealth History Fund to begin accepting education, preservation grant applications
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture's new grant-making program, the Commonwealth History Fund, will accept applications for its second annual grant cycle from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The Commonwealth History Fund was established by...
Augusta Free Press
Members of violent Northern Virginia street gang get life terms for murder, drug trafficking
Four members of a violent Northern Virginia street gang called the Reccless Tigers were sentenced this week to multiple life terms and 26 years in prison for numerous charges relating to a murder, a violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in Virginia, California, and several other states.
Augusta Free Press
$250 or $500 rebate? New lookup tool will show Virginia taxpayers’ eligibility
The Virginia Department of Taxation has good news for taxpayers: a rebate of $250 or $500 may be on the way to you in the next 60 days. The 2022 Virginia General Assembly passed a law earlier...
Augusta Free Press
Businesses encouraged to prepare plans for natural disasters
Natural disasters can take a natural toll on the course of daily business, even closing businesses for days, weeks or months. The State Corporation Commission encourages businesses to have a disaster plan. Some businesses are unable to...
Augusta Free Press
Leaf peepers: Best times to view fall foliage in Virginia, color predictions
All signs are pointing to a vibrant season of autumn color this year, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain, says a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert. "We have plenty of moisture in the soil...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Parks to mark National Public Lands Day with free parking Sept. 24
Across the Commonwealth, Virginia State Parks will join the celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, with free parking, special programs and volunteer events. This year's theme for National Public Lands Day is "Giving...
Augusta Free Press
Long-term forecast: Hoping for a winter wonderland? Think again
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a high likelihood that Virginia will have a third consecutive La Niña winter. What does that mean to Virginians? Usually less snow and higher temperatures. It also generally means...
Augusta Free Press
Libertarian Party of Virginia votes to dissolve: ‘It’s clear we can’t function’
The Libertarian Party of Virginia is dissolving, according to a report this week from Virginia Mercury, with party leaders expressing frustration with the alt-right direction of the national party. The national party has reversed its 50-year legacy...
