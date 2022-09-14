Read full article on original website
navarrocountygazette.com
Corsicana Mainstreet Program Chosen as Texas Downtown President’s Awards Finalist
Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state. Corsicana Main Street was recently chosen as a finalist for two awards: In the...
navarrocountygazette.com
Denise Bennett to Speak at Kinsole House, Sept. 21
Join speaker Denise Bennett and the Daughters of the American Revolution at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Kinsloe House, located at 618 W. Third Avenue in Corsicana. PRESS RELEASE: Join us at Kinsloe House as we transform it into a 1770s “Coffee House” and hear the story of Clementina Rind.
Ellis County Press
2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
Texans, You're Invited To Sign A Book Of Condolences For Queen Elizabeth II
Here's what you need to know about signing the book of condolences for the Queen.
North Texas-native nails America’s Got Talent finale performance, to release debut album Wednesday night
If you don't know his name just yet, you're sure about to learn and love it after watching not only his incredible America's Got Talent finale performance but maybe him winning the whole show.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new mouth-watering foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Reports say producers have pulled the plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ movie starring Matthew McConaughey
The Dallas Sting biopic starring Matthew McConaughey has reportedly been scrapped, this news comes from multiple reports from publications like The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.
'It's just sad': Conditions at a cemetery in Dallas have some families demanding answers
DALLAS — Some families are speaking out about conditions at a cemetery in southeast Dallas. "It’s just sad," said Tabrasha Remmy. People who have loved ones buried at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery are complaining about high grass, tall weeds, overgrown areas, shifting headstones, grave markers sinking into the ground and damaged trees among other issues.
2 Texas cities among top wealthiest in the world, report says
When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you'd be right about those guesses.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize won near Fort Worth
North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite’s Clear the Shelter event places 50 animals in new homes
Mesquite Animal Services placed 50 animals in new homes during the Clear the Shelter adoption event on Aug. 27. Adoption fees were waived for the day as part of the nationwide event. All adopted pets were sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cedar Hill Fire Department is Home to ASPCA Dog of the Year
Texas connects us to the ASPCA Dog of the Year, a three-year-old Catahoula/hound mix living her best life at the Cedar Hill Fire Department. Every year, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) honors animal heroes who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts, as well as individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to assisting at-risk animals.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week. Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated. On Sept. 12, a grey Nissan Altima arrived […]
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
