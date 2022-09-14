ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

navarrocountygazette.com

Denise Bennett to Speak at Kinsole House, Sept. 21

Join speaker Denise Bennett and the Daughters of the American Revolution at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Kinsloe House, located at 618 W. Third Avenue in Corsicana. PRESS RELEASE: Join us at Kinsloe House as we transform it into a 1770s “Coffee House” and hear the story of Clementina Rind.
CORSICANA, TX
Ellis County Press

2022 Midlothian Heritage Day bans political and church vendors

MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian’s Heritage Day took place this past weekend, and while the turnout was great and there were plenty of booths set up for vendor participation, one booth that was missing and one the Republican Party of Ellis County was hoping would be there. Their own booth.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cedar Hill Fire Department is Home to ASPCA Dog of the Year

Texas connects us to the ASPCA Dog of the Year, a three-year-old Catahoula/hound mix living her best life at the Cedar Hill Fire Department. Every year, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) honors animal heroes who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts, as well as individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to assisting at-risk animals.
CEDAR HILL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX

