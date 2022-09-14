Read full article on original website
Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
MCH, Ector County Hospital Police Department host Stop the Bleed, C.R.A.S.E classes
ODESSA, Texas — Sometimes, it is best to live life prepared. On September 16 at 1 p.m., Midland County Health and Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be hosting the Stop the Bleed and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) classes at the Texas Tech Auditorium. The...
Odessa Police hosting Impact Party
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an Impact Party on Sept. 17. This event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion on E. 8th Street. Featured will be food, music and jumpers as well as crime prevention resources. Several law...
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
How Hispanic organizations are helping the community
The Hispanic chamber, Hispanic cultural center and Mexican Consulate are doing a lot for the local Hispanic community. Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sept. 15, and several Hispanic organizations are doing their part for the Hispanic community. With this month being extremely important for our Hispanic community, NewsWest 9 wanted to give information about various organizations that help our residents make their lives easier and better.
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
Liberty City Rage Room opens newest location in downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Liberty City Rage Room has officially opened its newest location in downtown Midland. The rage room is for everyone, even people who think they may not have rage to let loose. Liberty city rage room offers a variety of things to break ranging from electronics to...
Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
MCH Family Health Clinic to host 'Party in the Parking Lot' event
ODESSA, Texas — MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting its 'Party in the Parking Lot' event on September 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will have free blood pressure checks and glucose screenings. Glucose screenings are typically free every Tuesday at the W. University location. There will be no appointments required as well as free music, food trucks and giveaways.
ECISD leader reflects on coming to America at 3 and the impact of education on his life
ODESSA, Texas — Before you can appreciate where Mauricio Marquez is and what he does, you have to understand where he came from and what he had to go through to get here. “My story is kind of one of humble beginnings. My parents came to the states searching for the American dream. Just like every parent wants the best for their own kids. So, my parents came here wanting to make sure that me and my two older brothers had to opportunities that, unfortunately, back in their home country, they were not able to have,” said Mauricio Marquez, Exec. Dir. Of Leadership for ECISD.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
MPD investigating theft at Office Depot
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 27, the woman pictured below entered Office Depot off Loop 250 and tried to buy two packages of paper and two $200 gift cards. The card […]
Howard County Fair to take place from Sept. 16-18
BIG SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Howard County Fair will be taking place from September 16-18. There is a $5 fair admission for everyone and there will be plenty of performances happening over the three days. Some of the performances include dueling pianos, Blackhawk and Diamond Rio. On top...
Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League holds recruitment mixer
MIDLAND, Texas — The Rope Youth Young Gentlemen's League held their annual recruitment mixer for the new school year on Monday night. The Mentor Program strives to focus on helping young boys who are fatherless. These Permian Basin men are one step ahead to making a difference in their lives.
Man charged with stealing skid loader from area business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a big piece of a equipment from a local business. Brian Hammersley, 52, has been charged with Theft. According to an affidavit, on September 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West County Road […]
In The Mood For Chicken Strips? Head to These Midland/Odessa Places For the Best Tenders
If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women host mental health luncheon
MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Club of Midland has been the host of countless parties, speeches and luncheons. none may be as important as this one. Hosted by Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women, this luncheon focused on suicide prevention and mental health awareness. It also came with special...
