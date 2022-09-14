ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

2 Illinois Sites Get New Names, Eliminating Derogatory Term

PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Missouri Couple Charged After Toddler Shoots Himself in Head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy's mother...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
US News and World Report

Man, 70, Dies in Fall at Alabama Waterfall Park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man's name hasn't been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
US News and World Report

4 Children in Critical Condition After Ohio Apartment Fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit. Fire crews reported finding four children...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Hubbard County, MN
Government
County
Hubbard County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Park Rapids, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Menahga, MN
US News and World Report

Witness Questioned About Jones Criticism of Sandy Hook Trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones' commentary became a focus of testimony on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Alaska Braces for Floods, Power Outages as Huge Storm Nears

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Missing Woman Found Dead After Southern California Mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
FOREST FALLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy