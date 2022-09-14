ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New Britain Herald

Windsor's physicality spoils New Britain football's home opener

NEW BRITAIN – Riding the high of a road victory in Week 1, the New Britain Golden Hurricanes welcomed the Windsor Warriors into Veterans Stadium for the home opener. It was Windsor, however, who played like the hungrier team coming off a one-point loss a week ago. Windsor jumped...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 7 Southington football looking for revenge tonight after 2021 loss to Hall

SOUTHINGTON – A season ago the Southington Blue Knights lost to Hall 27-19 which was the first time since 2013 Hall came out on the right side of the scoreboard. The teams have played each other annually for more than a decade, and Southington had consistently dominated this matchup each season. A year removed from the loss, the Blue Knights want to get back to the way things used to be on Friday night when they host the Titans in Week 2.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Conard steals win from Newington in final seconds Thursday night

WEST HARTFORD – On the heels of a tough matchup in Week 1, the Newington Nor’easters had control over the Conard Red Wolves for the majority of Thursday night. However, there’s a reason you play the full 48 minutes, as Conard didn’t own a lead for the first 39:20 and were able to steal a win from Newington in Week 2.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Marguerite (Morneau) Sadosky

Marguerite (Morneau) Sadosky, 97, of Wethersfield, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Chester C. Sadosky, Sr. Born in Holyoke, MA, daughter of the late Wilmer and Irene (Desjardins) Morneau, she was raised in Worcester, MA, and resided in Hartford, New Britain, Newington, and Wethersfield.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing. UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations. The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday. The...
NEW LONDON, CT
UC Daily Campus

Without a car, Storrs is isolating

It’s no secret that the University of Connecticut, despite being the largest public university in the state, is not located where very many people live. Sure, UConn does have regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford and Waterbury, all of which are considerable population centers. But for Storrs, the heart of this university which began as an agricultural college, it would be unwarranted to compare it to universities like the University of Hartford or Yale, since they were built in population centers.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Jose Ricardo Cartegena, 45, 682 Main St. Apt. 1, New Britain, sixth-degree larceny. Mariah Ashleigh Carrera, 29, 266 Maple Ave. Apt. C6, Hartford, failure respond – payable violation. Sept. 3. Jermaine Morgan, 40, 370 High St. Apt. G18, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Luis Manuel Torres, 40, homeless, was charged Sept 4 with disorderly conduct. Adniel Alexis Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree criminal trespass, first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Jonathan A. Henry

Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Bradford Daniel, 71, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Angela Phillipa Daniel, 58, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Makayla Milagros Torres, 21, 144 Tremont St. Flr. 1, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered, failure to carry reg/ins card, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Yesenia Santiago, 42, 45 Wilson...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Marcia (Casella) Derosier

Marcia (Casella) Derosier, 75, of New Britain, died early Tuesday, (Sept. 13, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Lange) Casella, she was a lifelong resident. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Derosier, Sr. She had been employed in the Dialysis Department of New Britain General Hospital.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast. The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens. They stole the show at our fall launch party at the...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Not your typical golf course fare

EAST HARTFORD — For the past two years, The One Wood Pub at the East Hartford Golf Club has had to make some strong pivots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as owner Matt Corey has made adjustments to bring people back to the clubhouse. Address: 130 Long...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

The Place 2 Be restaurant opens new location in Dallas

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in downtown Hartford and in West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas. This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England. Officials announced on the restaurant’s website that the business will […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

