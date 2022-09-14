Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
KAAL-TV
Montana judge blocks state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing their birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana judge blocks state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing their birth certificates. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Mississippi governor says a boil-water notice has been lifted in the state’s capital city, after nearly 7 weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi governor says a boil-water notice has been lifted in the state’s capital city, after nearly 7 weeks. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Board of Pharmacy sanctions 9 Iowa Walgreens for several alleged violations
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has sanctioned nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies for several alleged violations. On May 3, 2022, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy found probable cause to file a statement of six charges against the Mason City Walgreens, located at 1251 4th St. SW. The charges are below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago,...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz meets with Taiwan Agriculture Delegation to strengthen trade partnership
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry on Thursday in an effort to strengthen trade partnerships between Taiwan and Minnesota. Minnesota corn and soybean association representatives along with members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry signed letters of intent outlining Taiwan’s intended purchases of corn and soybean products from Minnesota suppliers.
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz announces new comprehensive climate plan
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Friday launched a comprehensive plan to protect Minnesota’s environment and combat climate change. The Climate Action Framework was created when Minnesota’s Climate Change Subcabinet – which includes 15 state agencies, departments, and boards – listened...
RELATED PEOPLE
KAAL-TV
Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest...
KAAL-TV
Chatfield plays to their top state ranking, silences St. Charles 69-0
(ABC 6 News) – The number one Class 2A team in Minnesota proved their status on Friday with a dominating 69-0 win at St. Charles. Parker Delaney found Carter Daniels for a score while Sam Backer ran for 181 yards on the ground.
KAAL-TV
MN GOP Gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen to host ‘meet-and-greet’ in Rochester Sunday
Jensen will host a ‘meet and greet’ at Kathy’s Pub, 307 Broadway Ave. S from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Street and ramp parking is free on Sundays. There will be time for questions and discussions. Jensen will challenge Democratic Governor Tim Walz in the state’s marquee race...
KAAL-TV
Several SE Minnesota schools in latest AP high school football poll
Chatfield is currently the top team in Class 2A. (ABC 6 News) — The Associated Press has released its latest rankings for Minnesota high school football with a substantial number of southeast Minnesota schools in tow. 7. Mayo Spartans. Class 4A. 3. Stewartville Tigers. 4. Byron Bears. Class 3A.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday; DNR encourages hunters to make a plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging hunters to make a plan for archery deer season which opens on Saturday. The DNR wants hunters to consider safety, hunting regulations, chronic waste disease and additional steps that are needed to process their deer. Hunters...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
KAAL-TV
$11K awarded to 6 MN fire departments to help strengthen public safety
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Energy Resources has awarded $11,000 to six state fire departments to help first responders strengthen public safety. The funding is part of the Minnesota Energy Resources Rewarding Responders Grant program. The money will help each of the fire departments purchase lifesaving equipment. The 2022...
KAAL-TV
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
Comments / 0