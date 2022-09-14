ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

KAAL-TV

‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
KAAL-TV

Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago,...
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz meets with Taiwan Agriculture Delegation to strengthen trade partnership

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry on Thursday in an effort to strengthen trade partnerships between Taiwan and Minnesota. Minnesota corn and soybean association representatives along with members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry signed letters of intent outlining Taiwan’s intended purchases of corn and soybean products from Minnesota suppliers.
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz announces new comprehensive climate plan

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Friday launched a comprehensive plan to protect Minnesota’s environment and combat climate change. The Climate Action Framework was created when Minnesota’s Climate Change Subcabinet – which includes 15 state agencies, departments, and boards – listened...
KAAL-TV

Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest...
KAAL-TV

Several SE Minnesota schools in latest AP high school football poll

Chatfield is currently the top team in Class 2A. (ABC 6 News) — The Associated Press has released its latest rankings for Minnesota high school football with a substantial number of southeast Minnesota schools in tow. 7. Mayo Spartans. Class 4A. 3. Stewartville Tigers. 4. Byron Bears. Class 3A.
KAAL-TV

Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
KAAL-TV

$11K awarded to 6 MN fire departments to help strengthen public safety

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Energy Resources has awarded $11,000 to six state fire departments to help first responders strengthen public safety. The funding is part of the Minnesota Energy Resources Rewarding Responders Grant program. The money will help each of the fire departments purchase lifesaving equipment. The 2022...
KAAL-TV

Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
