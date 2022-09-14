Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced the search for a 16-year-old boy who is missing from the Town of Lockport.

The sheriff's office said Zyaier Paige was last seen on September 10 wearing a black and white sweater, white sneakers, dark blue joggers and a book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3393 or (716) 438-3332.