ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKLIO_0hvCs5O900

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced the search for a 16-year-old boy who is missing from the Town of Lockport.

The sheriff's office said Zyaier Paige was last seen on September 10 wearing a black and white sweater, white sneakers, dark blue joggers and a book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3393 or (716) 438-3332.

Comments / 5

Jillette
2d ago

Prayers for this beautiful young man to make it home safe 🙏 Prayers for his loved one's

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com

North Collins Central School Bus Attendant Struck by Vehicle

An employee of the North Collins Central School District was injured after getting struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. According to an alert posted on the district's website, one of its bus attendants got struck at a student pickup shortly before 7:30 AM. No students were involved in the incident, which is being investigated by law enforcement. Students from the bus were then dropped off at their respective schools and were met by counseling staff.
NORTH COLLINS, NY
The Batavian

Photo: Lost dog on Wortendyke Road

This dog is apparently lost in the area of Route 33, near the corner of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The reader who submitted the picture said Sheriff's deputies were unable to catch it last night and it's still loose in the area this morning.
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Short pursuit leads to bevy of charges against Dunkirk man

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has located a Dunkirk man who was wanted in connection with a short pursuit after criminal investigators attempted to pull him over on West Main Street in Brocton on Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the short pursuit, which began around 1 pm, ended when the driver of the Dodge Challenger struck a guardrail at Lake Avenue and South Swede Road and continued on South Swede Road, which has a dead end, and the vehicle crashed into a lawn at the end of the road. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen, left the vehicle and ran towards a brush line. A brief search did not turn up Vangiesen, and an arrest warrant was issued out of Portland Town Court. The Sheriff's Office says Vangiesen was located on Friday at a residence on Route 380 in the town of Portland, where he was arrested. Charges against Vangiesen include unlawfully fleeing police officer in motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, failure to comply with a lawful order, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, no windshield, leaving scene of property damage accident, uninspected motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, improper passing, and operating without insurance. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
DUNKIRK, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy