5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Do Hogs Want to Hit Missouri State in Mouth Early Saturday?
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman trying to make statement on first possession.
Walmart Baby Days to return to NWA with free events
Walmart announced Tuesday it is bringing back "Baby Day" parking lot events to Northwest Arkansas in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.
The Supply Side: Bentonville-based Dandymen lands on Walmart shelves
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Lucas Kemper, Baxter Conley and Melissa Maltarich converged in downtown Bentonville amid the global COVID-19 pandemic to launch a new line of men’s hair care products created out of a barbershop owned by Kemper and Conley. Dandymen hit shelves in more than 700 Walmart stores...
Downtown Bentonville businesses impacted by street closure due to construction
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Inc. is encouraging residents to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown. Downtown construction started Sept. 9, causing a full street closure on South Main Street between SW/SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Street. The closure requires extra...
Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
Rollover incident impacting traffic on I-49 in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — A rollover incident is impacting traffic travelling northbound on Interstate 49 near Rogers. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the accident happened at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 near exit 85, 0 miles north of Rogers, slowing traffic. No injuries related to this...
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Beaver Lake Fire responding to pick-up vs motorcycle crash
ROGERS, Ark. — Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD) is working on a motorcycle and pick-up crash. BLFD, Mercy and Benton County Sheriff's Office are working a pick up vs motorcycle crash at Hwy 12 and Beaver Shores Rd. They say the patient is being flown out. This is a...
Springdale Public Schools approve raises for bus drivers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools met for the September board meeting to approve raises for bus drivers. The school district had to cancel bus routes last school year, leaving some students without transportation. Director of communications for the district, Trent Jones, explained that the issue is nationwide and not unique to Springdale.
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
