Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
103.3 WKFR

New Witchcraft Cocktail Bar “The Black Salt” Opening In Detroit

For those who tend to hang with the darker crowd, a new bar is opening in Detroit that may make cocktail bar traditionalists squirmish. But that may be the point of "The Black Salt," a Witchcraft Cocktail Bar which will be open soon in Detroit. The bar clearly appeals to a particular crowd, which the owner feels will give similar Detroit area residents new place to call the go-to spot. Zoey Ashwood is an artist who crafted the idea and recently revealed what patrons can expect from her new place of business:
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
The Detroit Free Press

Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak

Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
corpmagazine.com

Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion

DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
