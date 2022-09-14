Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
Tv20detroit.com
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
New Witchcraft Cocktail Bar “The Black Salt” Opening In Detroit
For those who tend to hang with the darker crowd, a new bar is opening in Detroit that may make cocktail bar traditionalists squirmish. But that may be the point of "The Black Salt," a Witchcraft Cocktail Bar which will be open soon in Detroit. The bar clearly appeals to a particular crowd, which the owner feels will give similar Detroit area residents new place to call the go-to spot. Zoey Ashwood is an artist who crafted the idea and recently revealed what patrons can expect from her new place of business:
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show
From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
Thousands of lobsters headed to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. The annual three-day event that's been happening since 2005 is from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and offers special pricing on lobsters and other seafood. You can order lobsters live or cooked, as well as boiled or sautéed or raw shrimp. Mussels and littleneck clams are also offered at special pricing. You can order up to 10 lobsters per person per day.
fox2detroit.com
How Detroit hopes plexiglass will help sell vacant houses
You may have noticed plexiglass on windows of vacant Detroit homes. That's part of a city project to make abandoned houses look nicer, keep neighborhoods safer, and aid in selling the properties.
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Proposed 14-story, 290-room hotel next to LCA gets the green light, pushing District Detroit vision forward
A new hotel may soon be coming to downtown Detroit after Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies submitted a development plan to the Detroit Downtown Development Authority.
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
With hits dating back eight decades, music legend Paul Anka is coming to Metro Detroit
WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with music legend Paul Anka – who has hits in every decade since the 1950s – before he performs at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren next month.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get into the spirit with Pumpkin Festival and Frankenfest this weekend. Here's what else is going on in Detroit and nearby. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Detroit Auto Show. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Huntington Place in Detroit. The Detroit Auto...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are four things to do around the D this weekend to celebrate the end of summer
Prepare for a fun and exciting schedule of events for the final weekend of summer and get you psyched for the fall season. Even if the summer heat remains, fall events are in full swing. First, Northville is hosting their annual Maybury Farm Corn Maze, which is a family-friendly event....
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
The Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods were ‘literally bulldozed’
corpmagazine.com
Taystee’s Burgers Poised for Growth With Franchise Expansion
DEARBORN, Mich. — Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” said Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”
Abandoned 1929 ‘Mayan Temple’ Ballroom: Detroit, Michigan
The Vanity Ballroom on Detroit’s east side was NOT a competitor for the Grande Ballroom on the west side; both were built by Edward Strata and eventually used for covering both ends of the city. The Vanity opened in 1929 and was designed as a Mayan temple ”filled with...
