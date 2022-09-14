Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travelawaits.com
Disney Reveals 3 New Experiences Coming To Walt Disney World, Plus Opening Dates For New Rides
Disney is announcing new rides and experiences coming to its parks over the next few years. Here’s a look at what’s coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The beloved Splash Mountain will close for good and get a makeover. In its place will be the brand-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride is an extension of the movie The Princess and the Frog and will follow the main characters on their way to a Mardi Gras party. Many of the original actors will reprise their roles to offer voices for the ride. Disney executives teamed up with the city of New Orleans to capture the beauty and essence of the historic city.
click orlando
Abigail Disney tells all in new documentary: Here’s why she doesn’t care if you call her a traitor
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a pretty tall order to live up to when you’re known as the Happiest Place on Earth. Is it just hyperbole or do some people—young and not so young—experience a bit of nirvana topped with pixie dust as soon as they cross the threshold of a Disney theme park and get a glimpse of Mickey and Minnie?
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Ominous 'scud cloud' spotted at Disney World. Here's what a scud cloud is
ORLANDO, Fla - If you've ever noticed a scary, low, ominous looking cloud that makes you think a tornado will soon approach, it's most likely a scattered cumulus under deck — better known as a scud cloud. One family at Disney World captured the cloud Thursday and recorded its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, of Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again | Chick-fil-A employee fights off...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Family of Man Who Jumped From Aventura Hotel
Universal Orlando Resort has settled a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the suicide of a 27-year-old man who fell from Universal’s Aventura Hotel in 2019, Orlando Sentinel reports. On August 12, 2019 at about 12:30 a.m., Matthew Bahna fell to his death after climbing an eight-foot wall at Bar 17...
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
RELATED PEOPLE
tastychomps.com
Mr Wang Sports BBQ – A Late Night Chinese Pub with Grilled Meat Skewers in West Orlando
Located in West Orlando at the intersection of Kirkman Road and West Colonial Drive – in the same plaza as Golden Sparkling Supermarket and old favorite Formosan Garden / Teriyaki House (Taiwanese), Mr. Wang’s Sports BBQ may be an odd name for an establishment that does not show many sports games on their TVs – at least not on our visit.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
insideuniversal.net
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
wmfe.org
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
allears.net
One Airline Is Adding More Nonstop Flights to Orlando
Each resort is unique and holds its own magic…so why not choose both?! Well, thanks to one airline, visiting both resorts just got a lot easier. This will make it much easier for holiday travelers to fly to and from California to Disney World. This was last offered in March and April of 2021, so it’s a pretty big deal to see it offered once again!
Popular Merritt Island Café to Open Impressive Second Location
Steer tells What Now Orlando that the new location will be three times as big as the original location
click orlando
TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona moving through Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Fiona has prompted a hurricane warning in Puerto Rico — including Vieques and Culebra — and hurricane watches in areas of the Dominican Republic and U.S. Virgin Islands as it’s expected to gain strength over the northeastern Caribbean. As of 11...
click orlando
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Street Cafe … Lakeland’s first Egyptian restaurant
Street Cafe, Lakeland’s first Egyptian restaurant, has now opened at 1023 E. County Rd. 540A. Try flavorful dishes like shawarma and bellah on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Marianne Garas has opened up Street Cafe, a pop-up Egyptian kitchen, in a shared space on Tuesday with Charlie’s...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 14-20: Cults, Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Hart, Prince Royce, 'Noises Off,' Rock + Roe
Thursday, Sept. 15 Cults Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020). Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Comments / 0