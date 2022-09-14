ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Lake, FL

Disney Reveals 3 New Experiences Coming To Walt Disney World, Plus Opening Dates For New Rides

Disney is announcing new rides and experiences coming to its parks over the next few years. Here’s a look at what’s coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The beloved Splash Mountain will close for good and get a makeover. In its place will be the brand-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride is an extension of the movie The Princess and the Frog and will follow the main characters on their way to a Mardi Gras party. Many of the original actors will reprise their roles to offer voices for the ride. Disney executives teamed up with the city of New Orleans to capture the beauty and essence of the historic city.
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, of Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again | Chick-fil-A employee fights off...
From Kevin Hart to Hogwarts: Here are 9 events happening this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whether you want to laugh, scream or sing this weekend, Central Florida has plenty to offer. Universal Studios isn’t the only park at Universal Orlando Resort getting in on the Halloween fun. Islands of Adventure next door is bringing back sinister fun in The Wizard World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle and the return of Death Eaters. Both return Friday.
Orlando Date Night Guide

The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
One Airline Is Adding More Nonstop Flights to Orlando

Each resort is unique and holds its own magic…so why not choose both?! Well, thanks to one airline, visiting both resorts just got a lot easier. This will make it much easier for holiday travelers to fly to and from California to Disney World. This was last offered in March and April of 2021, so it’s a pretty big deal to see it offered once again!
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Things to do in Orlando, Sept. 14-20: Cults, Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Hart, Prince Royce, 'Noises Off,' Rock + Roe

Thursday, Sept. 15 Cults Cults, the dream-pop duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, return to Central Florida for a postponed tour date behind their fourth album Host (2020). Host differs from albums past with singer/multi-instrumentalist Follin contributing her own music to the songwriting process, in collaboration with Oblivion and producer, Shane Stoneback.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
