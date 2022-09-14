Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
TOMS RIVER: Update on “Incident on Campus” (OCC)
The Vice President of Student Affairs at Ocean County College (OCC) recently sent out an email to “the Campus Community” confirming that there was an incident on campus that involved one student, and their family was notified after providing immediate medical care and calling 911. The email goes...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 14
Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. Brookdale serves more than 20,000 students at its...
Sauickie sworn in to begin serving in New Jersey Assembly
Alex Sauickie of Jackson was sworn in to the New Jersey General Assembly by Republican Leader John DiMaio, who delivered the oath of office from the chamber floor in Trenton on Sept. 15. Sauickie won a special convention in the 12th Legislative District in August to succeed the late Assemblyman...
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
Old Ocean County, NJ School Could Be Site Of A Brand New Skate Park
If I were a kid, this would be the best news I could ever hear; we're turning your school into a skatepark. In middle school I loved skateboarding. I was not good at it by any means, but it was fun, I especially loved going to the skate park in Sea Isle City a few times each year.
Augello, Enlow lead Freehold Township to 26-13 victory over Rebels
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Extend the streak to five in a row. That was the goal for Coach Cory Davies and his Freehold Township High School football players when the hosted rival Howell High School on the evening of Sept. 16. The Patriots bounced back from a loss to Marlboro...
Manahawkin Goes Green at the Lake
Full of music, food, beer and lots of fun, the Ocean County Irish Festival was a worthwhile stop for visitor on Saturday, Sept. 10. And while the sun shone warmly on their faces, quests were entertained by bagpipers and even the rare stilted leprechaun.
Removal of Old Oak Trees Leaves Residents Stumped
LITTLE SILVER – Nearly 20 mature oak trees that for decades formed a dense canopy for wildlife and offered a natural buffer from traffic noise on Ridge Road were felled by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) last month, unleashing a public outcry across Little Silver, Fair Haven and beyond.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Ocean County College Jumper Airlifted: Police
A female was airlifted to the hospital after leaping from a building on the Ocean County College campus Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities said. Police responding to the five-story Kean Gateway Building campus found the victim, who had jumped from the roof around 12:25 p.m., Toms River police said. The female...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Monmouth County Clerk’s Office to host notary public informational seminar
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all Monmouth County notaries public and those interested in becoming a notary public to an informational seminar on Sept. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Hominy Hill Golf Course, Colts Neck. In light of recent changes to the New Jersey notary public laws,...
Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
Jackson council appoints Samara O’Neill to fill open seat on governing body
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Township Council have appointed Samara Porter O’Neill to an open seat on the governing body. During the Sept. 13 meeting of the mayor and council, O’Neill’s name was placed into nomination and Township Council President Martin Flemming, Vice President Andrew Kern and Councilman Nino Borrelli voted “yes” to appoint her.
The danger of hoarder fires
The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
Reina, Flemming to face off for four-year mayor’s term in Jackson
JACKSON — Michael Reina, who has served as Jackson’s mayor since December 2008, and Martin Flemming III, who is the current president of the Township Council, will vie for the four-year term as mayor in the Nov. 8 general election. Two four-year terms on the Township Council will...
Here Are Your 12, Best Breakfast Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
