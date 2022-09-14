Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Standing Is Tiring (SIT) Act would let workers sit down on the job
NEW YORK - Are you sitting down for this? If not, this bill is for you. New legislation in Albany is hoping to provide some relief to workers who are on their feet all day. The physically taxing dilemma has deep roots in New York. (And was memorably captured on an episode of "Seinfeld" where George convinces a store to let the security guard sit down… the guard promptly falls sleep, allowing thieves to walk off with merchandise.)
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
Every New Yorker Needs to Do These 5 Things Before They Die
Ok, let's just preface this with 'not trying to be morbid,' but I have had the not-so-awesome situation of finding out that my friends or loved ones have done zero, zip, zilch to get themselves prepared to no longer be here. How do I know this? Unfortunately, I have had...
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real
Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility
NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
1 in 6 homeless New Yorkers eligible for supportive housing assistance received aid, report finds
Police and city workers remove a homeless encampment on the Lower East Side in March 2022. A recently enacted law mandates the Department of Social Services to post data on supportive housing. [ more › ]
NY1
Shelter system at 'breaking point,' Adams says
With buses of migrants coming to New York almost daily, the city is struggling to comply with its right-to-shelter law. About 60 men had to wait until the next day to get a bed Monday night, according to the Legal Aid Society. The welcoming attitude the Adams’ administration has shown...
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
brickunderground.com
Need a lease guarantor for a NYC apartment? Here are three things you should know in advance
If you’re want to rent in New York City and your income doesn’t meet a landlord's steep income requirement—which is typically an annual salary of 40 times the monthly rent—you may have no choice but to get a guarantor. However it’s important to know exactly what that means for you as the renter.
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
Elections, medical patient priority and what’s going well: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
The Bronx Chronicle
PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR
On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
thesource.com
Jim Jones, Aisha Hall, Shawana King “GIVE BACK” Phones And Tablets To Their Harlem Hood
Next week, September 21st, Aisha Hall and Shawana King of PTM Consulting alongside Harlem megastar Jim Jones are giving away phones and tablets that have free internet access to low income families. The giveaway will take place at Momma Zee’s Food & Deli at 2061 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 from 12 pm-4 pm.
NBC New York
Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes
Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you. UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.
shorefrontnews.com
All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop
Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
