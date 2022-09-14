ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Standing Is Tiring (SIT) Act would let workers sit down on the job

NEW YORK - Are you sitting down for this? If not, this bill is for you. New legislation in Albany is hoping to provide some relief to workers who are on their feet all day. The physically taxing dilemma has deep roots in New York. (And was memorably captured on an episode of "Seinfeld" where George convinces a store to let the security guard sit down… the guard promptly falls sleep, allowing thieves to walk off with merchandise.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s municipal staffing problems are real

Municipal staffing shortages are leading to disruptions in connecting incarcerated New Yorkers to health care, producing and maintaining affordable housing, and even collecting property taxes, according to a new report from City Hall. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration released its first Mayor’s Management Report on Friday afternoon, covering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility

NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Shelter system at 'breaking point,' Adams says

With buses of migrants coming to New York almost daily, the city is struggling to comply with its right-to-shelter law. About 60 men had to wait until the next day to get a bed Monday night, according to the Legal Aid Society. The welcoming attitude the Adams’ administration has shown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes

Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you. UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop

Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
