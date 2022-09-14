Read full article on original website
HS football roundup: Westhill punter, defensive stop on final possession seal victory
Solid special teams play and a defensive stop in Thursday’s Class B matchup with South Jefferson all but guaranteed Westhill would start this season with a perfect 3-0 record. After stopping South Jefferson with a minute left in the game, the Warriors got the ball back and took a...
Watch all 12 touchdowns in CBA’s 42-41 win over Cicero-North Syracuse (video)
There won’t be many games this season that will be more exciting than the one between Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday night. CBA, the defending state champion in Class A, beat Cicero-North Syracuse, the reigning Section III champ in Class A, by a score of 42-41. In all, 12 touchdowns were scored, but it was the Brothers’ defense that sealed the win with a tipped pass on a two-point conversion.
Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (videos, photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game between defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy and defending Section III Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse lived up to the hype and then some. The Brothers defended their home field with a narrow 42-41 win over the Northstars. “These kids never give...
Fayetteville-Manlius RB duo combine for 400 yards, 4 TDs against West Genesee (47 photos)
Two Fayetteville-Manlius running backs combined for 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a Class A football matchup on Thursday. That effort in the ground attack gave the Hornets (3-0) a 29-20 victory.
Watch: West Genesee running back scores on 69-yard touchdown run (video)
Dominick Burris scored on a 69-yard run on West Genesee’s opening drive Thursday in a 29-20 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius. It was his only rush of the game. The senior also had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Nottingham football triumphant over Jamesville-DeWitt in ‘intense rivalry’ (36 photos)
In what Nottingham coach Marty Clanton called an “intense rivalry,” his Bulldogs came out triumphant against Jamesville-DeWitt in an Independent football showdown on Friday. The Bulldogs led the Rams, 12-6, at one point in the first half, and 34 unanswered points gave Nottingham an eventual 46-12 victory over...
HS football roundup: Adirondack running back ‘built to play football’ goes for 241 yards, 6 TDs
Adirondack senior running back Colin White was unstoppable as he rushed for more than half of his team’s 357 yards on the ground during Thursday night’s Class C football matchup with Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. Not only did he rush for 241 yards on seven carries, he also reached the end...
HS roundup: Unbeaten Baldwinsville boys golf team shoots their best match of year
Baldwinsville golf has yet to lose a match this year and on Thursday the Bees (7-0) posted their lowest score of the season. “I was really proud of the scores we put up today, mainly because it showed how strong we are as a team right now,” Baldwinsville head coach Jamie Cuyler said. “It’s definitely our lowest score of the season. I’m gonna bet that it’s probably one of the best scores to come out of Timber Banks.”
CBA holds off Cicero-North Syracuse in 42-41 gridiron classic
DEWITT – Some big sports events do not equal the hype that precedes them. Others do so. Then there was the matter of Friday night’s football showdown at Alibrandi Stadium […]
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 2)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III’s Week 2 closes out with eight high school football matchups Saturday. >> Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (video, photos)
State coaching association releases first girls volleyball poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its first bi-weekly girls volleyball rankings. Six Section III schools are ranked in their respective classes, and four schools were named honorable mention. Marcellus leads the way for Section III teams with a No. 1 ranking in Class B, followed by Westhill at No. 2 and Homer at No. 4. Baldwinsville (No. 7) is the lone AA school to be ranked; Skaneateles (No. 3) is the only school ranked in Class C; and Lafayette (No. 5) is the only Class D school ranked.
Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter
Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
Axe: Long Dome stand begins; Syracuse and Purdue’s impact transfers (SU football quick takes)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team will sure make itself at home in the JMA Wireless Dome for its next four games and a bye week, not hitting the road again until a trip to Clemson on Oct. 22. The question is how all this home cooking...
Former all-state pitcher from Syracuse gets called up to LA Dodgers’ AA affiliate
Former all-state pitcher and Henninger graduate Jeff Belge just pitched in his third Minor League Baseball season after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. On Friday, he was informed that he would be sent up to the Dodgers’ AA affiliate in Tulsa, his father Thomas Belge tweeted Saturday morning.
Several Section III lacrosse players named to All-America watch list, tournament teams
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-America Lacrosse has released its New Balance boys and girls lacrosse watch list and all-tournament teams. Section III is represented well, with four boys being named to the all-tournament team, 17 boys named to the All-America watch list, one girl named to the all-tournament team and 23 girls named to the All-America watch list.
Tony White, Syracuse’s rising coaching star, teaches his players to be like him and trust themselves
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White put the first big defensive play of Syracuse’s 2021 home opener against Rutgers in his players’ hands. In practices leading up to the game, the Orange had struggled with making stops on third-and-long. That’s when White pulled defensive lineman Josh Black aside and asked him to draw up a play.
Purdue is prepping for a noisy Dome in its first trip to Syracuse (6 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The last time Purdue played at an indoor venue was in 2017. It was Jeff Brohm’s first game leading the Boilermakers, and his program faced off against Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue lost that game 35-28 but has found increasing success under Brohm since.
5 things to know about mega-marching band show Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fourteen Central New York marching bands will bring their talents to compete against host school Cicero-Syracuse North Syracuse in the Starburst Marching Band Festival. This is one of the biggest field band competitions in New York prior to the state championships at the JMA Dome on Oct....
Syracuse battles past Buffalo, beats the Bisons 5-3 on Friday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets finally outlasted the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday night, fending off a late rally for a 5-3 win on an early fall night at NBT Bank Stadium. It was the first win of the week for the Mets after the Bisons had grabbed the first three games in the six-game series.
Buffalo battles back from early deficit to beat Syracuse Mets
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets could not hold on to an early lead on Thursday night, dropping the game, 12-7, to the Buffalo Bisons on a chilly evening at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets have now lost the first three games in the six-game series against the Bisons.
