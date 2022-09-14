ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Watch all 12 touchdowns in CBA’s 42-41 win over Cicero-North Syracuse (video)

There won’t be many games this season that will be more exciting than the one between Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday night. CBA, the defending state champion in Class A, beat Cicero-North Syracuse, the reigning Section III champ in Class A, by a score of 42-41. In all, 12 touchdowns were scored, but it was the Brothers’ defense that sealed the win with a tipped pass on a two-point conversion.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, NY
Homer, NY
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Homer, NY
Syracuse.com

HS roundup: Unbeaten Baldwinsville boys golf team shoots their best match of year

Baldwinsville golf has yet to lose a match this year and on Thursday the Bees (7-0) posted their lowest score of the season. “I was really proud of the scores we put up today, mainly because it showed how strong we are as a team right now,” Baldwinsville head coach Jamie Cuyler said. “It’s definitely our lowest score of the season. I’m gonna bet that it’s probably one of the best scores to come out of Timber Banks.”
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Syracuse.com

State coaching association releases first girls volleyball poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its first bi-weekly girls volleyball rankings. Six Section III schools are ranked in their respective classes, and four schools were named honorable mention. Marcellus leads the way for Section III teams with a No. 1 ranking in Class B, followed by Westhill at No. 2 and Homer at No. 4. Baldwinsville (No. 7) is the lone AA school to be ranked; Skaneateles (No. 3) is the only school ranked in Class C; and Lafayette (No. 5) is the only Class D school ranked.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter

Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse battles past Buffalo, beats the Bisons 5-3 on Friday night

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets finally outlasted the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday night, fending off a late rally for a 5-3 win on an early fall night at NBT Bank Stadium. It was the first win of the week for the Mets after the Bisons had grabbed the first three games in the six-game series.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy