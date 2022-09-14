Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its first bi-weekly girls volleyball rankings. Six Section III schools are ranked in their respective classes, and four schools were named honorable mention. Marcellus leads the way for Section III teams with a No. 1 ranking in Class B, followed by Westhill at No. 2 and Homer at No. 4. Baldwinsville (No. 7) is the lone AA school to be ranked; Skaneateles (No. 3) is the only school ranked in Class C; and Lafayette (No. 5) is the only Class D school ranked.

