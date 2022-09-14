Read full article on original website
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
Sample the sweet this fall with the Vermont Maple 100
Over 70 Vermont maple participants open their doors through October 15th. Vermont Business Magazine The colors of Vermont’s fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding us all of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets and the red, yellow and orange leaves of our state’s maple trees are all part of our shared Vermont Fall experience.
Vermont National Guard hosts open range day, Operation Bullseye
What: The Vermont National Guard is hosting Operation Bullseye, an open-range day for community members to use the Ethan Allen Firing Range training sites. This event is scheduled to provide a safe environment for people to sight in personal firearms and test their firing abilities. Who: This event is hosted...
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
Locals’ knowledge: best leaf-peeping in Vermont
Forests cover three-quarters of the State of Vermont, and those forests are home to the highest concentration of sugar maples in the country, giving the state’s fall foliage plenty of pop. Visitors from around the world come to marvel at the bright, changing colors of Vermont’s foliage season.
Vermonters go to Oregon for wildfire relief efforts
Vermonters Jessica Masten, and Reid Asaro volunteered with the Red Cross to help wildfire relief efforts in Oregon.
Vermont families urged to “Fill the Form” by October 1
Income Data Provided to Support Universal School Meals, Other Education Programs. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by October 1, 2022. These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the Agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
Moose are on the move, so drive with caution
MONTPELIER — Moose are on the move, so drivers need to be alert and cautious, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is their breeding season.
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
Northeast Kingdom resident keynote for 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium
NEWPORT — The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center (VTSPC), a public-private partnership of the Center for Health and Learning and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, is inviting all to register to attend the 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium. The Symposium will occur virtually at the end of Suicide Prevention...
Gasoline prices continue to edge down
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell another 5 cents since last week to $3.84 per gallon. They've fallen 46 cents over the last month but are still 77 cents higher than a year ago. The lowest prices in Vermont as of today are in Brattleboro and West Dummerston ($3.43/g). The highest price is in Orleans ($4.29/g). The national average is $3.67/g, down 5 cents, according to GasBuddy.
As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold
Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver overseeing Jay Peak, provided a glimpse Friday into last week’s closed-door, daylong auction for the ski area, including that it encompassed 48 separate bidding rounds. Read the story on VTDigger here: As judge OKs $76 million sale of Jay Peak Resort, receiver says Burke Mountain Resort could soon be sold.
USDA invests $1.63 million in Vermont through Emergency Rural Health Care Grants
Agency State Director Visits Springfield Hospital to Highlight 2022 ERHC Investments, Announce Recent Awardees. Vermont Business Magazine Sarah Waring, State Director of US Department of Agriculture – Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire (RD), today announced the funding of two more Vermont healthcare institutions—Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare—through Emergency Rural Health Care Grants (ERHC) totaling $1,637,600.
State launches Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), and the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) today announced the launch of the Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program designed to support Vermont businesses experiencing continued working capital shortfalls as a result of the pandemic. "Supporting businesses in...
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
