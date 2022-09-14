Read full article on original website
Related
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
kswo.com
Duncan community raising money for mother in need
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
kswo.com
City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
kswo.com
The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Impact Community Center has officially opened this summer and is already impacting the lives of Lawton residents. Radames Garcia is the CEO and founder of the Impact Community Center. Gracia said the mission of the Community center is to impact one life at a time and focus on building relationships that will transform the city of Lawton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
kswo.com
Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend. Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September...
Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital!
Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for being the most recent winner of our listener's recognition Monday Smiles. KLAW 101 along with Flowers by Ramon have asked listeners to identify the businesses in Southwest Oklahoma that make them smile, and in so doing, they are rewarded with smiles of their own. A beautiful arrangement, custom created by Flowers by Ramon, and presented each Monday in September and October.
kswo.com
Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business women from across the area gathered Thursday to motivate and encourage each other. It was all part of the Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit which was held at Cameron University. Attendees heard from guest speakers on a range of topics from start-up experiences to...
kswo.com
AAFB historian earns award
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 97th Air Mobility Wing historian at Altus Air Force Base is celebrating recently winning an award. Melissa Sims earned the Air Education and Training Command Air Force Heritage Award which recognizes “outstanding accomplishments by Air Force history and museum program personnel that foster a better understanding of the Air Force, its history, and accomplishments.”
kswo.com
Altus residents continue to struggle with water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
Wichita Falls woman murdered by man she met online featured on Oxygen
A Wichita Falls woman who was murdered 19 years ago after she met a man in a chat room will be featured on An Unexpected Killer on the Oxygen Channel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
ssnewstelegram.com
Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime
After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
Local bar turned restaurant rebranding and expanding
Wichita Falls restaurant and bar Stick's Place is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.
kswo.com
Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
kswo.com
Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
kswo.com
Play Lawton to kickoff football season next Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Youth football is officially back in Lawton, and Eastern Sports Management, the new sports authority in Lawton, said their season will kickoff on Monday. Since taking over for the parks and recreation, Matt Elliott, the Sports Program Director of Play Lawton has faced some challenges creating...
Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.
Comments / 0