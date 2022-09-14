ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Jeep Jamboree starts in Deadwood Thursday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadwood is holding the 30th Black Hills Jeep Jamboree Thursday through Saturday. Jeep Jamborees happen around the country through Jeep Jamboree USA. “All of our jamborees have a pretty big draw from across the county. But the Black Hills is kind of a quintessential bucket list for a lot of people because they can come in a couple of days earlier, stay a couple of days late,” Shawn Gulling, vice president of Jeep Jamboree USA, said. “And go caving or see Mount Rushmore and go see Crazy Horse, and drive through Custer and see some bison wandering around on the plains.”
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

How one golf game is helping children in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One game of golf that took place Wednesday morning did so much for children’s lives in the Black Hills community. It was a misty foggy morning for the annual Children’s Miracle Network Play Yellow Golf Tournament at Hart Ranch, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of dozens of golfers who showed up to support the organization.
SPEARFISH, SD
sdpb.org

Spearfish Canyon fall color report

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. A fall tradition has started in some parts of the state – the annual search for fall color. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota provides one of the best autumn spectacles. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish. She says it’s still early but the fall canvas of colors has begun.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

1+1 Giveaway – Carey Adams

RAPID CITY, S.D. – School is back in session and so is our 1+1 Giveaway. Twice a month, NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank team up to give a deserving educator $500 to use in the classroom or the school. For the first giveaway of this school year, the Dean...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D.(WNAX)- The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had hundreds of thousands of bikers and visitors again this year, with few incidents. State Director of Emergency Management Tina Titze says the planning for the rally was underway weeks before it started. Titze appeared before the Emergency Response Commission this week. She said...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Chance of Strong Storms Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

This is how First Interstate Bank gives back to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local bank closed all of its Rapid City branches for half a day Wednesday for some community service. Employees from First Interstate Bank rolled up their sleeves for their 5th annual Volunteer Day. One crew spent the day painting and helping with landscaping around Storybook Island. For the past five years First Interstate has reserved the second Wednesday of September to help around the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study

SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Top Stories of the Week: September 11-16

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Water line valve work to impact traffic, water service

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residences and businesses on 5th Street between Texas Street and Fox Run Drive will experience traffic restrictions beginning Wednesday and short-term water service disruptions Thursday morning as utility maintenance crews conduct emergency repairs on a 12-inch water main valve. The traffic restrictions begin Wednesday and...
RAPID CITY, SD

