KEVN
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jolly Lane Greenhouse is full of flowers and new plants at the beginning of summer, but as fall nears, the harvest is ready. The greenhouse will kick off the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival starting on Friday. Now, what do you do with roasted peppers?...
newscenter1.tv
How you can jam out at Outlaw Square this weekend at the Deadwood Jam
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Crews are setting the stage at Outlaw Square for the 32nd music festival that finishes out the summer season, the Deadwood Jam. And it’s free for anyone to enjoy by just going to the Outlaw Square or even walking up and down Main Street. “It’s...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Jeep Jamboree starts in Deadwood Thursday
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadwood is holding the 30th Black Hills Jeep Jamboree Thursday through Saturday. Jeep Jamborees happen around the country through Jeep Jamboree USA. “All of our jamborees have a pretty big draw from across the county. But the Black Hills is kind of a quintessential bucket list for a lot of people because they can come in a couple of days earlier, stay a couple of days late,” Shawn Gulling, vice president of Jeep Jamboree USA, said. “And go caving or see Mount Rushmore and go see Crazy Horse, and drive through Custer and see some bison wandering around on the plains.”
newscenter1.tv
How one golf game is helping children in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One game of golf that took place Wednesday morning did so much for children’s lives in the Black Hills community. It was a misty foggy morning for the annual Children’s Miracle Network Play Yellow Golf Tournament at Hart Ranch, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of dozens of golfers who showed up to support the organization.
sdpb.org
Spearfish Canyon fall color report
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. A fall tradition has started in some parts of the state – the annual search for fall color. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota provides one of the best autumn spectacles. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish. She says it’s still early but the fall canvas of colors has begun.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
newscenter1.tv
1+1 Giveaway – Carey Adams
RAPID CITY, S.D. – School is back in session and so is our 1+1 Giveaway. Twice a month, NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank team up to give a deserving educator $500 to use in the classroom or the school. For the first giveaway of this school year, the Dean...
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(WNAX)- The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had hundreds of thousands of bikers and visitors again this year, with few incidents. State Director of Emergency Management Tina Titze says the planning for the rally was underway weeks before it started. Titze appeared before the Emergency Response Commission this week. She said...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
KEVN
Chance of Strong Storms Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
newscenter1.tv
Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
newscenter1.tv
Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
newscenter1.tv
How to support organizations that work to prevent suicide in the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and local organizations are gathering money – and more importantly, support. In 2020, 12.2 million people in the U.S. contemplated suicide. 3.2 million made a plan, while 1.2 million attempted it. That year, there were 185 suicides in South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
This is how First Interstate Bank gives back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local bank closed all of its Rapid City branches for half a day Wednesday for some community service. Employees from First Interstate Bank rolled up their sleeves for their 5th annual Volunteer Day. One crew spent the day painting and helping with landscaping around Storybook Island. For the past five years First Interstate has reserved the second Wednesday of September to help around the community.
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: September 11-16
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
Water line valve work to impact traffic, water service
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residences and businesses on 5th Street between Texas Street and Fox Run Drive will experience traffic restrictions beginning Wednesday and short-term water service disruptions Thursday morning as utility maintenance crews conduct emergency repairs on a 12-inch water main valve. The traffic restrictions begin Wednesday and...
