DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadwood is holding the 30th Black Hills Jeep Jamboree Thursday through Saturday. Jeep Jamborees happen around the country through Jeep Jamboree USA. “All of our jamborees have a pretty big draw from across the county. But the Black Hills is kind of a quintessential bucket list for a lot of people because they can come in a couple of days earlier, stay a couple of days late,” Shawn Gulling, vice president of Jeep Jamboree USA, said. “And go caving or see Mount Rushmore and go see Crazy Horse, and drive through Custer and see some bison wandering around on the plains.”

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO