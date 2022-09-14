City of Olive Branch 2022 Update to Comprehensive Plan 2040. The City of Olive Branch, MS will hold a public meeting for the purpose of obtaining citizen input for the City’s 2022 update to the Comprehensive Plan 2040. The Comprehensive Plan 2040 was adopted two years ago and is being updated to reflect the expanded City boundary that came as a result of the 2021 annexation of 18.6 sq. miles and 6,600 new residents and updated data from the US Census. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Court Building located at 6900 Highland Street in Olive Branch. Residents, business owners and interested parties of the City of Olive Branch and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide input into the Comprehensive Plan 2040 update for the City and the surrounding community. Elected and appointed officials from the City’s various boards and commissions may be in attendance to listen, but there will be no deliberation of public policy, official votes, or other official action taken.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO