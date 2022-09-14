Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Pontotoc Student Pursues Passion in Critical Care Nursing
Kaylee Hillhouse, of Pontotoc knew that she wanted her career to make a difference in the lives of others. She also really likes puzzles. “I like working the steps and figuring out how each piece fits together,” Hillhouse said. “The feeling you get at the end when you know you’ve searched and tried each piece and finally find all of the connections, it’s the satisfaction that your work made something beautiful; that’s what I find so fulfilling.”
hottytoddy.com
Recovery Celebration on Saturday Aims to Raise Awareness, Celebrate Recovery
On Saturday, the Oxford Treatment Center will host a recovery celebration in honor of Recovery Month at 611 Commerce Parkway in Oxford from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the local recovery community, this event is open to the public. “Addiction is easily identifiable, but...
WLBT
Woman arrested for credit card fraud after using a cell phone at a drug treatment center
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested for credit card fraud in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says an investigator with the department was contacted by an individual reporting possible credit card fraud on September 8. During the investigation, authorities learned that Hannah Russell, 27, used a...
Teacher no longer employed after controversial ‘gummies’ post on social media, MSCS says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary is no longer employed with the Memphis Shelby County School District after a social media post erupted in controversy. The teacher’s Facebook post appears to show a packet of gummies infused with CBD or THC. The post started with “Best...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
Tennessee teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.
panolian.com
Crown Me Wellness Spa ready for clients
Cutline1: Shana and Artee Smith at the soft opening of Crown Me Wellness Spa last week. Cutline2: Shana Smith, a family nurse practitioner, will offer a variety of wellness services at her new business. She is pictured with LaShaunda Rogers, who wanted to learn more about IV hydration. (Jeremy Weldon)
Which Shelby County neighborhoods have white people abandoned since 2000?
“White flight” doesn’t get as much attention as it used to. But that doesn’t mean it has disappeared. In Shelby County, 10 ZIP codes lost more than 50% of their white residents between 2000 and 2020. The term “white flight” is usually used to describe white Americans’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead. According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles...
Oxford Eagle
Airport worker who stole plane, threatened to crash into Walmart charged in federal court
Attorneys are seeking a psychological evaluation for the man accused of stealing a plane in Tupelo and threatening to crash into a Walmart store. Cory Patterson, charged by Tupelo police with grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, appeared in federal court in Oxford on Wednesday. WTVA in Tupelo reports. He faces federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats of destruction with an aircraft.
wtva.com
Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
obms.us
Notice of Public Meeting: City of Olive Branch 2022 Update to Comprehensive Plan 2040
City of Olive Branch 2022 Update to Comprehensive Plan 2040. The City of Olive Branch, MS will hold a public meeting for the purpose of obtaining citizen input for the City’s 2022 update to the Comprehensive Plan 2040. The Comprehensive Plan 2040 was adopted two years ago and is being updated to reflect the expanded City boundary that came as a result of the 2021 annexation of 18.6 sq. miles and 6,600 new residents and updated data from the US Census. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Court Building located at 6900 Highland Street in Olive Branch. Residents, business owners and interested parties of the City of Olive Branch and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide input into the Comprehensive Plan 2040 update for the City and the surrounding community. Elected and appointed officials from the City’s various boards and commissions may be in attendance to listen, but there will be no deliberation of public policy, official votes, or other official action taken.
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury. The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August. He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the...
tippahnews.com
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing
In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
hottytoddy.com
Splinter Creek to Hold Event to Show Off New Taylor Development
Splinter Creek in Taylor will be hosting its upcoming Sites & Bites Event next week, where the public is invited to come out and attend an open house and see the growing community. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 484 County Road...
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
Comments / 0