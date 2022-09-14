ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Tyla

Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession

The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
The List

Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral

As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Grazia

The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil

The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
The List

Prince William Is Set To Receive A Major Royal Inheritance After The Queen's Death

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royals were given new titles. Prince William was given the formal titles previously held by the newly appointed King Charles III and is now the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, per Us Weekly. But beyond titles, the royal family also saw changes to their wallets. Money surrounding the royal family has always been a point of contention — and confusion. Many people, including the British, are unaware of how the royals actually make money and how much they earn, per Oprah Daily. To put it simply, the royals are paid through a mix of private and public money. They also earn money through their estates (which are vast) and inheritances.
