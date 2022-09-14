Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession
The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Queen makes heartfelt nod to her beloved husband Prince Philip in funeral arrangement
THE QUEEN made a subtle but heartfelt nod to her husband, Prince Phillip, with her funeral arrangement. As her coffin made the journey down The Mall to Westminster Hall, eagle-eyed viewers noted the final way she paid tribute to her husband of 73 years. Hello! reports that the wreath on...
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera
Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.
Harry and William to join King Charles in procession behind Queen’s coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, as they follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral Castle, she lay in state for 24 hours at...
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Sandringham Visit to see Queen Elizabeth Tributes
A body language expert says when Prince William and Kate Middleton viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham on Sept. 15, they mirrored each other, however, 'anxiety' signs were present.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Queen will be buried in private St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as police reveal details on how well-wishers can pay their respects
A committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II will take place in Windsor on Monday, September 19, following her funeral at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony for the late Queen, who died on Thursday, will take place at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle. King Charles III, accompanied by...
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
Prince William Is Set To Receive A Major Royal Inheritance After The Queen's Death
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royals were given new titles. Prince William was given the formal titles previously held by the newly appointed King Charles III and is now the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, per Us Weekly. But beyond titles, the royal family also saw changes to their wallets. Money surrounding the royal family has always been a point of contention — and confusion. Many people, including the British, are unaware of how the royals actually make money and how much they earn, per Oprah Daily. To put it simply, the royals are paid through a mix of private and public money. They also earn money through their estates (which are vast) and inheritances.
