kshb.com
PODCAST: Kansas City high school football week 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re deep into September and now deep the Kansas City area football season. KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and PrepsKC Editor Dion Clisso are back to preview Week 4 of high school football. Give a listen.
kshb.com
VIDEO: Week 4 high school football highlights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports is bringing you all the highlights from Week 4 of the high school football season across Kansas City. Catch our full highlights in the video player above. —
kshb.com
Athlete of the Week: Center senior quarterback Joseph Vick back on a mission
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center quarterback Jospeh Vick returns for his senior year on a mission. The 6-foot-4 QB tore his ACL last season, ending his junior year abruptly. Now, Vick has a lot to accomplish this season. “Last year in the game against Odessa I tore my ACL...
kshb.com
Exploring the icons behind Kansas City sports 'Mt Rushmore'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five years ago, long-time Kansas City Star reporter Blair Kerkhoff remember got a hit of inspiration from another town's newspaper. “One of the New York newspapers tried to do one for New York,” Kerkhoff said. The idea? Determine his own Mr. Rushmore for Kansas...
Street closures, traffic control planned for Len Dawson memorial service
Kansas City will remember Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson during a memorial service Friday. Street closures are planned to help with traffic.
kchi.com
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
kshb.com
Best chance for T-Storms today, tonight is north along and north of I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Periods of rain and thunderstorms today and tonight across northern Missouri. Scattered thunderstorms in KC until 12-2 PM, mainly along and north of I-70 Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Heating up to record...
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Overland Park Famers’ Market
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she explores the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
Blue KC to relocate headquarters at 1400 Baltimore
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced Friday a contract has been signed to secure 1400 Baltimore Avenue as the headquarters relocation site.
KMBC.com
Kansas City hospital takes care of three sets of triplets in a month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Hospital set a new record, serving a triple dose of triplets at the same time. They say good things come in threes. Three sets of triplets have been cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Luke's in the past month.
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
kcur.org
Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown
More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
JCPRD plans trail expansion at former Sunflower Ammunition Plant
DE SOTO, Kan. — Plans are in the works to create future trails and community spaces on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto. During a special meeting Monday, the Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners unanimously approved an addendum to a real estate agreement for a portion of land on […]
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
