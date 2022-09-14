ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

PODCAST: Kansas City high school football week 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re deep into September and now deep the Kansas City area football season. KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and PrepsKC Editor Dion Clisso are back to preview Week 4 of high school football. Give a listen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Exploring the icons behind Kansas City sports 'Mt Rushmore'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five years ago, long-time Kansas City Star reporter Blair Kerkhoff remember got a hit of inspiration from another town's newspaper. “One of the New York newspapers tried to do one for New York,” Kerkhoff said. The idea? Determine his own Mr. Rushmore for Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Blue Springs, MO
Shawnee, KS
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Football
City
Mission, KS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
City
Kansas City, KS
kchi.com

Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game

A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Park Hill#American Football#The Chiefs#The Blue Springs South#Jagnation#Shawnee Mission North
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kcur.org

Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy