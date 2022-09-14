Alt-folk favorite Johanna Warren previews new album during Tampa show on Wednesday
Despite it not being Pisces season, our ears will still be at attention when Johanna Warren plays “Piscean Lover” during her concert at Crowbar in Ybor City on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Anything, really, from her forthcoming sixth studio LP, Lessons for Mutants (due Oct. 7) will do the trick. Just that song and the album’s lead single “I’d Be Orange” are out in the ether, but a press release promises the most dynamic, shapeshifting work from the St. Petersburg-born, classically-trained songwriter who quarantined in rural Wales, which she now calls home.
Tampa songwriters Julia Powell and Laverty open the show. [event-1]
Anything, really, from her forthcoming sixth studio LP, Lessons for Mutants (due Oct. 7) will do the trick. Just that song and the album’s lead single “I’d Be Orange” are out in the ether, but a press release promises the most dynamic, shapeshifting work from the St. Petersburg-born, classically-trained songwriter who quarantined in rural Wales, which she now calls home.
Tampa songwriters Julia Powell and Laverty open the show. [event-1]
Comments / 0