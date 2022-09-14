New sculpture by Jan Hendrix added to Nelson-Atkins sculpture garden

On the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art lawn, just a few yards away from one of the iconic shuttlecock sculptures, a new sculpture has erupted.

The free-standing, luminescent piece — "Mirror Pavilion III," which was crafted by Dutch-born artist Jan Hendrix — was unveiled Wednesday and is meant to imitate a 18th-century garden pavilion.

The sculpture features one steel circle nestled inside another, with patterns of Banskia leaves cut into its walls.

"I think of myself not as an artist, but as a translator," Hendrix said. "The process of making art is distancing oneself from reality, converting the information into other elements that start to live their own life."

Hendrix also has a sculpture installed at Pembroke Hill School and has been featured in exhibitions around the world.

"Mirror Pavilion III" debuted in the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew in London in a 2020 exhibition.

Its installation at the Nelson-Atkins is a permanent place in the museum's sculpture gardens.