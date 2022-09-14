Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo
It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal
LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
Longer LIV Golf goes on, the bigger the farce it shows itself to be | Opinion
This idea that players moving to LIV was anything but a money grab was always a farce. Twenty-four players have already earned at least $1 million.
Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update
Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
Rory McIlroy to face 11 LIV Golf rebels at Dunhill Links in St Andrews
It will be something of a bittersweet week for Rory McIlroy when he rocks up at St Andrews at the end of the month in what will be his third DP World Tour appearance in the space of four weeks. While it will of course be special to play at...
Rory McIlroy in front, Matt Fitzpatrick a shot back in Italian Open at Marco Simone, site of 2023 Ryder Cup
It’s safe to say Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick are enjoying Marco Simone, site of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy. McIlroy sits at 9 under while Fitzpatrick is at 8 under following their second rounds during the DS Automobiles Italian Open. McIlroy leads after a birdie on the closing par-5 18th to shoot 5-under 66. Fitzpatrick, who led after the opening round, shot a 2-under 69 and is in solo second.
Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Rory McIlroy Says Ryder Cup Should Not Have LIV Players and European Team Needed a 'Rebuild'
Speaking at the site of next year's matches, McIlroy didn't call out any players now in LIV Golf from last year's losing team but said it's time for 'younger guys to maybe step up.'
Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup
Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
Phoenix Suns Guard Chris Paul is 'horrified and disappointed' by owner Robert Sarver's actions as he claims the NBA's sanctions 'fell short in truly addressing the atrocious behavior'
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was left 'horrified and disappointed' by the report on owner Robert Sarver's conduct as he slammed the NBA's sanctions as insufficient. Suns and Mercury owner Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10million following a league investigation into allegations that he engaged in racism, sexism, and bullying.
Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup
Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
Defending champ Max Homa, Danny Willett share lead in Napa
NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour’s season opener. Homa, a two-time winner last season and a captain’s...
