5 things to know about mega-marching band show Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fourteen Central New York marching bands will bring their talents to compete against host school Cicero-Syracuse North Syracuse in the Starburst Marching Band Festival. This is one of the biggest field band competitions in New York prior to the state championships at the JMA Dome on Oct....
Jason Aldean brings Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Colder temperatures in Central New York didn’t dampen the spirits of fans of Jason Aldean who performed at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse Thursday night as part of his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.”. Special guests John Morgan...
Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time
Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
Interior designer Thom Filicia to co-host Stickley House fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Influential interior and product designer Thom Filicia will co-host a fundraiser to benefit the restoration of famed furniture maker Gustav Stickley’s home in Syracuse. The event, which will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6...
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
CNY Inspirations: A lesson in anger control
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sharing of family stories is a great way to build bonds of love that are so important in our world today. My late father-in-law told stories on himself. While dating my future mother-in-law, Dad had been invited to dinner and, to his surprise, there was another guest present who was also interested in my future mother-in-law. The man was very brash and dominated the table conversation. With growing annoyance, Dad picked up a dinner roll, took a knife, and began to cut the roll in half. All his frustrations went into that roll and he proceeded to cut through the roll and into the palm of his hand. With bleeding hand he left the table to attend to the cut. Looking back on that time, my father-in-law would laugh and celebrate the fact that Mom married him anyway. After all, he shed blood for her! That’s what love is!
Meet the NY Cannabis Insider Live panelists: Mike Golden, Scheril Murray Powell and Katie Neer
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, is Friday, Sept. 23 from 1:00–6:00 p.m. The half-day, in-person conference will be half at the Rail Line in Syracuse. Purchase tickets here. NY Cannabis Insider Live events feature the best and brightest industry thought leaders sharing...
18 CNY students reach semifinal round of national merit scholarship program
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eighteen high school students from across Central New York have been named to the rarified semifinal round of the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among 16,000 candidates nationwide. Those students are in competition for 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (videos, photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game between defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy and defending Section III Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse lived up to the hype and then some. The Brothers defended their home field with a narrow 42-41 win over the Northstars. “These kids never give...
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors
Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
Four CNY schools to add girls wrestling teams this winter
Four schools from Central New York will field all-girls wrestling teams this winter. The Section III schools – Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer – are four of the total 30 schools from across the state that committed to having teams, NYSPHSAA director of communication Chris Watson said.
Syracuse University students to compete in ‘Capitol One College Bowl’: How to watch the game show on TV, live stream
Syracuse University will compete in the second season of the NBC game show “Capitol One College Bowl” hosted by Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning. The episode will air on Friday, September 16 (9/16/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream of the episode can be found on DirecTV stream, fuboTV, and other live streaming services listed below.
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
Central New York’s Halloween ‘spooktacular’ is a walk-through stroll this year
You’ll have to leave the relative safety of your car or truck if you want to experience the thrills of Halloween in a local park this year. This year the Spooktacular Stroll is a walk-through event that takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. For the past two years, the Spooktacular was held at Jamesville Beach Park as a drive-through experience, mostly due to Covid concerns.
Syracuse battles past Buffalo, beats the Bisons 5-3 on Friday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets finally outlasted the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday night, fending off a late rally for a 5-3 win on an early fall night at NBT Bank Stadium. It was the first win of the week for the Mets after the Bisons had grabbed the first three games in the six-game series.
State coaching association releases first girls volleyball poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its first bi-weekly girls volleyball rankings. Six Section III schools are ranked in their respective classes, and four schools were named honorable mention. Marcellus leads the way for Section III teams with a No. 1 ranking in Class B, followed by Westhill at No. 2 and Homer at No. 4. Baldwinsville (No. 7) is the lone AA school to be ranked; Skaneateles (No. 3) is the only school ranked in Class C; and Lafayette (No. 5) is the only Class D school ranked.
Professional soccer player takes over as coach at alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
Axe: Long Dome stand begins; Syracuse and Purdue’s impact transfers (SU football quick takes)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team will sure make itself at home in the JMA Wireless Dome for its next four games and a bye week, not hitting the road again until a trip to Clemson on Oct. 22. The question is how all this home cooking...
Watch all 12 touchdowns in CBA’s 42-41 win over Cicero-North Syracuse (video)
There won’t be many games this season that will be more exciting than the one between Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday night. CBA, the defending state champion in Class A, beat Cicero-North Syracuse, the reigning Section III champ in Class A, by a score of 42-41. In all, 12 touchdowns were scored, but it was the Brothers’ defense that sealed the win with a tipped pass on a two-point conversion.
Fayetteville-Manlius RB duo combine for 400 yards, 4 TDs against West Genesee (47 photos)
Two Fayetteville-Manlius running backs combined for 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a Class A football matchup on Thursday. That effort in the ground attack gave the Hornets (3-0) a 29-20 victory.
