NBC News

Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
NBC News

Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia

President Biden tried to reassure the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan that their cases are still “front of mind.” After the secretary of state proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout for Griner and Whelan, the U.S. says there has been “no serious counter offer.” Two U.S. officials tell NBC News the Russians want another Russian to be traded in addition to Bout.Sept. 16, 2022.
NBC News

Friction between White House and senior Homeland Security officials mounts as migrant border crossings soar

Friction between the Biden White House and senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security over how to handle immigration is mounting, according to internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News, as the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border keeps rising and Republican governors send migrants to more Democratic-run cities.
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 16th)

On tonight’s broadcast: Over 400 bodies found in liberated Ukrainian town; Biden meets families of Americans detained in Russia; Special Master appointed after Mar-a-Lago search; holiday airfares soaring; and more.Sept. 17, 2022.
NBC News

MTP NOW Sept. 16 – GOP winning the issues; DOJ weighs appeal; Mass grave found near Izyum

Eugene Scott, Sara Fagen, Xochitl Hinojosa and Dasha Burns join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the GOP winning the issues they targeted coming into the campaign cycle and the possibility of losing in the midterms. A federal judge named a special master to oversee the documents seized during the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as the Justice Department weighs an appeal of the decision. A mass grave was found near the recently liberated town of Izyum. Some migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are being relocated to a temporary shelter in Cape Cod. Rev. Al Sharpton joins to discuss recent calls for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to resign following an NBA investigation that found he created a toxic and hostile work environment.Sept. 16, 2022.
NBC News

California signs bill to rank and name extreme heat events

A growing international movement is seeking to rank and name extreme heat waves based on their potential severity. Last week, California became the first state in the country to sign such a bill into law. By 2025, it will categorize and alert residents about heat waves like other states would warn citizens of a hurricane. This comes after the West experienced its most extreme September heat wave ever.Sept. 16, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

