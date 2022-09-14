Eugene Scott, Sara Fagen, Xochitl Hinojosa and Dasha Burns join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the GOP winning the issues they targeted coming into the campaign cycle and the possibility of losing in the midterms. A federal judge named a special master to oversee the documents seized during the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as the Justice Department weighs an appeal of the decision. A mass grave was found near the recently liberated town of Izyum. Some migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are being relocated to a temporary shelter in Cape Cod. Rev. Al Sharpton joins to discuss recent calls for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to resign following an NBA investigation that found he created a toxic and hostile work environment.Sept. 16, 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO