Package that detonated at Northeastern University contained note criticizing virtual reality and Mark Zuckerberg, sources say
A package that detonated Tuesday night at Northeastern University contained a note criticizing virtual reality and Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, sources confirmed to NBC Boston. The package was delivered shortly after 7 p.m. to Holmes Hall on the Boston campus and detonated when a 45-year-old staff member opened what two...
Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Trump fan admits dragging cop down Capitol steps
WASHINGTON — A man who wore a "Trump 2020" hat as he beat one officer and dragged another down the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, admitting telling officers "you're gonna die tonight" and repeatedly assaulting law enforcement. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, from Georgia, bragged...
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence
Dozens of migrants from Texas are being taken to shelters after being dropped off outside Vice President Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports from the scene.Sept. 15, 2022.
‘People are more rattled up than ever’: Political extremism surges as Trump shares Q-anon content
NBC’s Ben Collins and Ryan Reilly join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the rise of political extremism in American politics, as former President Trump shares QAnon content with supporters on his social media platform.Sept. 14, 2022.
Satanic panic comeback being fueled by QAnon believers and GOP influencers
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny reports on how QAnon believers and some Republican influencers are fueling a comeback of "satanic panic," as false rumors and accusations about public figures spread online.Sept. 15, 2022.
New paper by Google and Oxford scientists claims AI will soon destroy mankind
Researchers with the University of Oxford and Google Deepmind have shared a chilling warning in a new paper. The paper, which was published in AI Magazine last month, claims that the threat of AI is greater than previously believed. It’s so great, in fact, that artificial intelligence is likely to one day rise up and annihilate humankind.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia
President Biden tried to reassure the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan that their cases are still “front of mind.” After the secretary of state proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout for Griner and Whelan, the U.S. says there has been “no serious counter offer.” Two U.S. officials tell NBC News the Russians want another Russian to be traded in addition to Bout.Sept. 16, 2022.
'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app
New scrutiny surrounds the release of 38-year-old Pankaj Bhasin known as the “werewolf killer” who fatally stabbed a stranger 50 times in 2018. The Virginia man has been barred from using social media after downplaying his violent past in an online dating profile. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports. Sept. 16, 2022.
Friction between White House and senior Homeland Security officials mounts as migrant border crossings soar
Friction between the Biden White House and senior officials at the Department of Homeland Security over how to handle immigration is mounting, according to internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News, as the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border keeps rising and Republican governors send migrants to more Democratic-run cities.
Democrat Dan Goldman Calls Report On Hasidic Jewish Schools ‘Very Concerning’
But the House nominee, who is due to represent part of a Hasidic enclave in Brooklyn, called for a better understanding of the “context” in which the schools exist.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 16th)
On tonight’s broadcast: Over 400 bodies found in liberated Ukrainian town; Biden meets families of Americans detained in Russia; Special Master appointed after Mar-a-Lago search; holiday airfares soaring; and more.Sept. 17, 2022.
Covid testing providers scale back despite worries of another winter surge
WASHINGTON — Covid testing labs and at-home test manufacturers have been downsizing after government funding cuts and waning demand, despite concerns from health officials that the country could face another winter surge in infections. It is unclear what trajectory the pandemic will take as the U.S. enters the cooler...
MTP NOW Sept. 16 – GOP winning the issues; DOJ weighs appeal; Mass grave found near Izyum
Eugene Scott, Sara Fagen, Xochitl Hinojosa and Dasha Burns join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the GOP winning the issues they targeted coming into the campaign cycle and the possibility of losing in the midterms. A federal judge named a special master to oversee the documents seized during the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as the Justice Department weighs an appeal of the decision. A mass grave was found near the recently liberated town of Izyum. Some migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are being relocated to a temporary shelter in Cape Cod. Rev. Al Sharpton joins to discuss recent calls for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to resign following an NBA investigation that found he created a toxic and hostile work environment.Sept. 16, 2022.
California signs bill to rank and name extreme heat events
A growing international movement is seeking to rank and name extreme heat waves based on their potential severity. Last week, California became the first state in the country to sign such a bill into law. By 2025, it will categorize and alert residents about heat waves like other states would warn citizens of a hurricane. This comes after the West experienced its most extreme September heat wave ever.Sept. 16, 2022.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud and says 'he has the full right' to end deal
WILMINGTON, Del. — Billionaire Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud by concealing serious flaws in the social media company’s data security, which the entrepreneur said should allow him to end his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a Thursday court filing. Musk, the world’s richest person,...
Doctored videos exaggerate Fetterman speech issues in viral social media posts
Deceptively edited videos that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter and TikTok exaggerate the speech issues that have plagued John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, after he had a stroke in May. Despite policies on both platforms against political misinformation,...
