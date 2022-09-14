Read full article on original website
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
This Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Pullback Is About To End, Here's Why
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter said that Ethereum ETH/USD is close to completing its final leg before turning bullish. He has predicted that Ethereum will fall to around $1,200 by October before rallying toward his target above $2,000. According to the analyst, Ethereum is in the middle of a C-Wave...
FedEx's Economic Warning Rattles Amazon Investors: What's Next For The Stock?
The fallout from FedEx Corporation FDX's pre-earnings announcement is having a ripple effect in the markets, and perhaps the most devastating impact is on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The reason: the warning from FedEx is a dire one that consumers are buying...
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Roblox Stock Has Halved In 1 Year But This Analyst Sees Path For Continued Monetization Growth In US
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates. He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day. He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta, Bitcoin And An Investor Darling Down 70%
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week in the red for the fourth time in five weeks. The S&P 500 was off by 5.15%, the Dow Industrials were down by 4.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 5.97% this week.
Where NVIDIA Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, NVIDIA NVDA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NVIDIA has an average price target of $204.0 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $135.00.
United Parcel Service Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 54 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the...
Jim Cramer On Energy: 'These Stocks Are So Cheap, You Can Trade Them For A Bounce'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money. Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make...
Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens
Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
Cramer On This Basic Materials Stock: 'I Wouldn't Touch It Until It Gets To $42'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wouldn’t touch Dow Inc. DOW "until it gets to $42." Cramer said even though Warren Buffett is terrific, he can’t recommend Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. When asked about Occidental, Cramer said: "How about when it gets to...
Expert Ratings for Beauty Health
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Beauty Health SKIN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
