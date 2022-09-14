Read full article on original website
U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
Star of ‘The Office’ appears at Altoona Curve during Workplace Night
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A star from the hit TV show The Office visited the Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona Thursday, Sept. 15 to meet fans of the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company. Actor Andy Buckley, most famously known for his portrayal of “David Wallace” on the comedy sitcom, will be making an appearance […]
Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning. The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign […]
Philipsburg’s second annual Founders’ Day on Saturday
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Philipsburg Borough is celebrating its 225th birthday with its second annual Founders’ Day. The event is Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Simler House, Philipsburg’s oldest standing building. The celebration includes tours of the Simler House, re-enactors, live music, and artisan vendors. Founders’ […]
Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
Felix and the Hurricanes performing in Hollidaysburg Downtown LIVE
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Get your friends and folding chairs ready, Felix and the Hurricanes are performing Thursday at the Diamond in downtown Hollidaysburg. As part of the Downtown LIVE! summer concert series, Felix and Hurricanes will close out the last concert of the season with a bang. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and […]
31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
Sinking Valley Farm Show underway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fair full of family fun and entertainment is underway this week in Blair County. The Sinking Valley Farm Show at 127 Fairground Road in Tyrone began Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a baked goods auction that will be followed by a live performance by The Band Oz. A dairy show […]
SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: State College vs Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. Two prominent 3-0 teams faced off at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona […]
Oktoberfest at Tussey Mountain draws near. Here’s what to know
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to break out that lederhosen again as Tussey Mountain in Centre County is getting ready for Oktoberfest. Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest event will go on rain or shine at the amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 23 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and parking is open two hours before the event. […]
Australian Woman brings tastes of the “Land Down Under” to Central PA
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you see an Australian themed food truck in Central PA, but it’s an idea that Aussie native, Joanne Coyle wanted to try. “It’s something different uh and people seem to love it yeah it’s what I’m used to not so much what they’re used to – but they’re all jumping on board and I love it,” says Coyle.
Blue Knob hosting scenic chairlift rides
CLAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort opening up to bring scenic chairlift rides starting Sept. 24. Every Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 24 and October 16, Blue Knob will be open, weather permitting, for customers to ride along the chairlifts. Tickets cost $8 for those 13 and older and $5 for those […]
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Penn State – Auburn gameday weather
The Nittany Lions head south to Auburn for an afternoon matchup on Saturday. The weather in September there is similar to what the weather is like in Happy Valley during the month of July. Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with only a few clouds on Saturday. It will be warm and humid. Temperatures will be starting in the middle 80s for the kickoff but will try to drop into the upper 70s by the final whistle.
Veteran on a 1,300 mile trek makes his way through Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An Iraq war veteran is on an incredible journey and he’s just passed through Cambria County. His mission is to walk the entire 1,300 miles of the September 11th National Memorial Trail. The trail goes through the 9-11 memorial in Shanksville, Manhattan and the Pentagon. Keven Wilson is taking this […]
Penn State fans in full force at Auburn for Saturday’s game
AUBURN, Ala. (WTAJ) — Everywhere you look, blue and white is in sight in Auburn for Saturday’s game between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers. Thousands of Penn State alumni and fans made the nearly 900-mile trip to Alabama from Pennsylvania. WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy said he met fans from Happy Valley, Bedford County, New York, […]
Coalport First United Methodist Church hosting pet blessing event
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Calling all pet owners, the Coalport First United Methodist Church is hosting a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16. Pastor Len Findley will be blessing all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. Bring your cat, cow, horse, snake, […]
