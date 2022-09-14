Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'
Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
Yardbarker
Red Sox send power-hitting prospect Nick Northcut to Reds to complete Tommy Pham trade
The Red Sox have sent infield prospect Nick Northcut to the Reds to complete last month’s trade for outfielder Tommy Pham, the club announced earlier Wednesday afternoon. Boston acquired Pham from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations on August 1. It turns out that player to be named is Northcut.
Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher
The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB・
New York Mets legend John Stearns dies aged 71 as MLB teams pay tribute to four-time All-Star
FORMER New York Mets star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. A four-time All-Star, Stearns was known as 'Bad Dude' and played for the Mets between 1975 to 1984. The catcher was also a talented football player in college and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
Four-Star Center Places UC in Top-Four Schools
The rising star has a close connection with UC's top target in the 2023 class.
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Joe Burrow Criticizes ‘Dinner Party’ Atmosphere at Super Bowl LVI
The average cost of a ticket was reportedly the most expensive on record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ben Baby on La'el Collins struggles, Bengals injuries, Joe Burrow
ESPN’s Bengals reporter (and UNT alum) Ben Baby joined the GBag Nation to talk about the injuries the Bengals face as they head into their matchup with the Cowboys, how to stop QB Joe Burrow, the offensive line’s struggles in Week 1, and more!
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
Boston Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Labels His Team ‘Overrated’ as the NBA Season Approaches
Don't try to convince Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck his team is the favorite to win the NBA championship this year. The post Boston Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Labels His Team ‘Overrated’ as the NBA Season Approaches appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Inter Miami continue playoff push at D.C. United
On the outside looking in with only four games remaining, Inter Miami know what’s at stake when they visit D.C.
Comments / 0