What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
Can You Buy Cannabis Products With Food Stamps?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has strict guidelines on what you can buy with Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. This applies to both food items and non-food items such as cannabis products. Certain non-food items are specifically designated as eligible to be purchased with SNAP...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
These Food Ingredients Are Banned In Europe But Allowed In The U.S.
From a young age, we’re taught that eating vegetables, fruit, lean meats and other nutritious items is crucial for our health. And that rings true today, no matter how old you are. But experts say that we may not actually know what we are putting in our bodies every...
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
I moved from the US to South Africa. Here are 11 big differences between grocery shopping in both countries.
When I moved from the US to South Africa, I didn't expect the grocery stores to be so different. In South Africa, I weigh my own produce before I get to the register and buy unrefrigerated eggs. I can also buy game meat, like ostrich and impala, in most South...
Check your fridge: Starbucks drink recalled in 7 states over possible metal contamination
Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks are being recalled in seven states due to possible metal fragments in them.
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
Genetically-modified purple tomatoes might be coming to a US grocery store near you
Some gardeners grow tomatoes in a rainbow of colors including red, yellow, orange, green and even burgundy. The United States Department of Agriculture this month signed off on approval that will soon allow people in the U.S. to purchase seeds and grow genetically modified purple tomatoes. And apparently, they are...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warnings to companies for Listeria in facilities, import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
petbusiness
Brutus Broth Expands Retail, New Products
Brutus Bone Broth is continuing their coast-to-coast retail expansion. Joining the roster of retailers that have brought Brutus Broth to households across the country are grocery chains H-E-B in Texas, Bristol Farms and Gelsons in California, and dozens of independent and boutique pet stores nationwide. Brutus Broth has become a...
Where is your seafood really from? We’re using 'chemical fingerprinting' to fight seafood fraud and illegal fishing
Fake foods are invading our supermarkets, as foods we love are substituted or adulterated with lower value or unethical goods. Food fraud threatens human health but is also bad news for industry and sustainable food production. Seafood is one of most traded food products in the world and reliant on convoluted supply chains that leave the the door wide open for seafood fraud. Our new study, published in the journal Fish and Fisheries, showcases a new approach for determining the provenance or “origin” of many seafood species. By identifying provenance, we can detect fraud and empower authorities and businesses to stop it. This...
