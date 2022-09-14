ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Where NVIDIA Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NVIDIA NVDA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NVIDIA has an average price target of $204.0 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $135.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Altimmune

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Altimmune ALT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Beauty Health

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Beauty Health SKIN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Aditxt Shares Are Getting Obliterated

Aditxt Inc ADTX shares are trading lower by 57.36% to $4.52 Friday afternoon after the company priced its $20 million public offering at $6 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 20th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.74% to $20.05 Friday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid global macro uncertainty following a bearish outlook from FedEx. A global recession could lower consumer discretionary spending at large. What Happened?. FedEx issued preliminary results....
STOCKS
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 54 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ethereum Records Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady above the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher following news that Ethereum has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy