eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb restaurant update: Red Sky Tapas and Bar closes
A few readers have contacted us about the closing of Red Sky Tapas & Bar in East Cobb and we’ve contacted the restaurant to get more information. After 14 years, the restaurant founded by Terry Kirby and Brian Kennington at the Market Plaza Shopping Center on Johnson Ferry Road has shut its doors for good.
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
Houston County man brings the laughs to Central Georgia through regular comedy shows
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a way to bring people laughter around Central Georgia turned into a long running show that's run more than six years in Houston county. Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years. While booking a comedian for a private party he got the idea to bring more chuckles to the area.
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
WALB 10
Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s just one month left to visit Albany’s Unsung: African- American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia exhibit. The exhibit showcases Black Albany locals who contributed greatly to the medical field. The exhibit was first brought to Albany during Black History Month this year but...
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
Cordele Dispatch
Crisp County Young Farmers team up with Herrington Brothers
Crisp County Young Farmers and The Herrington Brothers Farm kicked off fall festivities this past weekend. Individuals may visit the barn to purchase the many items the Herrington’s offer as well as utilizing the many fall displays to take pictures. The Herrington Brother’s produce pork, wildflower honey, and a variety of pumpkins for the fall season. They also offer fresh-cut flowers, mums, straw bales, and personalized gifts. The farm desires to provide a great fall activity for your family to get out of the house, buy some local Georgia Grown products, and let the kids play in the corn pit!
Albany Herald
Silicon Ranch constructs large solar site in north Lee County
LEESBURG — Silicon Ranch, one of the premier solar ranch operations in the nation, is currently constructing Desoto Phase I Solar Ranch off Dan Green and Courthouse roads in north Lee County. The 2,285-acre site, once an agricultural operation, was purchased to construct a large solar ranch. It will consist of about 1,800 acres of collection capability in Phase I of the project. Two other phases are in the planning stage for this site.
Supply chain woes hurt rural Piggly Wiggly in Unadilla
UNADILLA, Ga. — Many stores are still being hit by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's especially challenging for grocery stores located in rural areas like Dooly County. Dollean Fields lives in Unadilla. She used to be able to walk to the Piggly Wiggly and...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Sean Calhoun of Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Becoming head coach at a new school is never easy. Especially when expectations are as high as they are at Colquitt County. Coach Calhoun has had no problems adjusting to the packer way, and that’s why he’s our week 4 coach of the week. Coach...
WALB 10
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
Georgia man pleads guilty after agents discover meth-soaked rug inside a package labeled ‘Bible’
A Southwest Georgia man has pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after federal agents seized nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth packages addressed to him from Mexico.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 5
ALBANY, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring five games that were covered on 9/16. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
Albany Herald
Dougherty races past Terrell County
DAWSON — The No. 8-ranked Dougherty Trojans scored every time they touched the ball in the first half and built a big halftime lead en route to a 46-6 win over the Terrell County Greenwave in front of a large crowd in Dawson. The Trojans, who led 40-6 at...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
Albany police discover dirt bike 'chop shop,' make arrest
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers found stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers Monday while responding to the 1800 block of W. Broad Ave. after receiving a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Suspects Jacquarious Oliver and...
wfxl.com
Ashburn police chief recovering after being hit by vehicle Tuesday
The Ashburn Police Department Chief is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday. Georgia State Patrol troopers tell FOX 31 News that Chief Richard Purvis was off-duty and traveling west on Hudson Avenue on his lawnmower. A passenger vehicle was traveling west as well. According to the driver of...
wfxl.com
Deputies: No need for panic after shooting at Baconton gas station
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence case where a shooting occurred at BZ BEE in Baconton Tuesday night. Deputies say that the offender was arrested by law enforcement and the single victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. These individuals are not from Mitchell...
