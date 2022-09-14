Crisp County Young Farmers and The Herrington Brothers Farm kicked off fall festivities this past weekend. Individuals may visit the barn to purchase the many items the Herrington’s offer as well as utilizing the many fall displays to take pictures. The Herrington Brother’s produce pork, wildflower honey, and a variety of pumpkins for the fall season. They also offer fresh-cut flowers, mums, straw bales, and personalized gifts. The farm desires to provide a great fall activity for your family to get out of the house, buy some local Georgia Grown products, and let the kids play in the corn pit!

