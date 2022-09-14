ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Louisiana man charged after seizure of quarter sized rock of heroin, handgun

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqOyN_0hvCkzRC00

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kenya Patterson, 30, of New Iberia, was arrested again on Monday, September 12.

This was the second time that Patterson was arrested in St. Mary’s Parish.

The first arrest happened after a traffic stop on April 26, 2020.

In that instance, Patterson was jailed and subsequently bonded out.

“Upon release on bond, Kenya Patterson was to appear in court on numerous occasions including May 26, 2022,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patterson allegedly never showed up to court and warrants were issued by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said that those warrants were “for drug and gun law violations.”

After Patterson’s most recent arrest, the New Iberia man was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 30-year-old is charged with Failure to Appear in Court in Assumption Parish on the charges listed below:

  • Possession of Heroin
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Unlawful Production
  • Manufacturing
  • Distribution or Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes
  • Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon
  • Prohibited Acts-Schedule IV Narcotics

During the investigation, a “quarter sized rock of heroine was seized along with a Glock 40 caliber handgun which was loaded with 15 rounds,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Napoleonville, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
SAINT AMANT, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle

An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Convicted Felon#Heroine#Parish#Apso
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty […]
LUTCHER, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of raping disabled indicted

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An accused 54-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Tyrone […]
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

How is COVID-19 linked to increased fatal crashes in Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says that an increase in impaired driving, aggressive driving, and pedestrian fatalities caused the number of car crash-related deaths to rise for the first time in 14 years. More Louisianians have been killed in car crashes last year than the highest number in 2007 […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy