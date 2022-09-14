Inflation just won't cool off: Treasury yields surge and stocks sink after the consumer price index for August rose 0.1% month over month and 8.3% year over year, exceeding estimates. The CPI jump came as gas prices dropped. The numbers signal that the Federal Reserve won't be able to let up on interest rate hikes. The market sees a 75-basis-point increase as most likely at September's meeting. But a 100-basis-point raise was getting nearly 20% market odds. Part two of the inflation picture is out Wednesday, with the producer price index. I question why the market would walk back the recent rally over a CPI number that confirms the 75-basis-point hike that the Fed was going to do anyway.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO