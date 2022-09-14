Read full article on original website
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula.
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long.
Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station.
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
Opp @ Pike County (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Night, as Opp takes on Pike County.
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
Zion Chapel @ Ariton | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Ariton.
UPDATE: What you can expect at the new and improved Dothan City Center
After years of hard work and planning, Dothan City Center is about to go through a major revitalization. City leaders have teamed up with design group RDG to take Dothan to the next level. Read on for all the details on what you can expect. A revitalized city center. The...
Cottonwood @ Samson | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Cottonwood takes on Samson.
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic.
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
2 area business awarded by Dothan Chamber, SE AlabamaWorks
The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. A Wiregrass non-profit is working to change the lives of people with drug and alcohol addictions. Ashford woman charged with embezzlement. Updated: 11 hours ago. She worked at a doctor's office where the money...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County on Thursday
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday claimed the lives of two men in Pike County. The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, left the roadway and overturned. The crash fatally injured both Richards and the passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood. Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced dead at the scene.
Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive
Adrienne Wilkins, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Headland Main Street Director, stopped by News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the city's final Under The Oaks event of the season. Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM UTC. Kiwanis Club...
Rehobeth @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Week, as Rehobeth takes on Enterprise.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend.
wtvy.com
Can we expect a Winter COVID surge: ‘Impossible to tell or predict’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend across Alabama, however will that trend continue as we head into the Fall and Winter season of will there be another surge like we have seen in years past?. Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer at...
