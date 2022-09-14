ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula.
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two killed in Pike County crash

Two killed in Pike County crash

Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Opp @ Pike County (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Night, as Opp takes on Pike County.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Zion Chapel @ Ariton | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Ariton.
JACK, AL
wtvy.com

Cottonwood @ Samson | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Cottonwood takes on Samson.
COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

2 area business awarded by Dothan Chamber, SE AlabamaWorks

2 area business awarded by Dothan Chamber, SE AlabamaWorks

The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. A Wiregrass non-profit is working to change the lives of people with drug and alcohol addictions. Ashford woman charged with embezzlement. Updated: 11 hours ago. She worked at a doctor's office where the money...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County on Thursday

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday claimed the lives of two men in Pike County. The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, when a 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, left the roadway and overturned. The crash fatally injured both Richards and the passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood. Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced dead at the scene.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive

Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive

Adrienne Wilkins, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Headland Main Street Director, stopped by News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the city's final Under The Oaks event of the season. Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM UTC. Kiwanis Club...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Week, as Rehobeth takes on Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend. If there's a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL

