Niagara County, NY

wnypapers.com

Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence

On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly. Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death. "It is an extremely emotional time...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

DA, parent weigh in on Tuesday's stabbing at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County district attorney, and a parent, are weighing in on Tuesday’s stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. On Tuesday afternoon, a female student allegedly stabbed another female student three times, with a steak knife, in the bathroom. Authorities say...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
TONAWANDA, NY
wutv29.com

Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility

Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
BATAVIA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on Loleta Road

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and transported to a nearby hospital following a crash on Loleta Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Loleta Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
The Batavian

Photo: Lost dog on Wortendyke Road

This dog is apparently lost in the area of Route 33, near the corner of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The reader who submitted the picture said Sheriff's deputies were unable to catch it last night and it's still loose in the area this morning.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

