wnypapers.com
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
Erie County officials receive reformulated COVID vaccine
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials in Erie County rolled up their sleeves Friday for a new COVID shot. This is not a booster. It's what Erie County officials called a reformulated vaccine. Moving forward, your typical COVID booster won't be available; the focus will be on new versions of vaccines.
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly. Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death. "It is an extremely emotional time...
wutv29.com
DA, parent weigh in on Tuesday's stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County district attorney, and a parent, are weighing in on Tuesday’s stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. On Tuesday afternoon, a female student allegedly stabbed another female student three times, with a steak knife, in the bathroom. Authorities say...
‘This was a targeted, isolated situation’: BPS addresses high school stabbing
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in the Buffalo Public School District say they’ve increased security at one of their high schools after a student brought a knife into the building and stabbed a classmate. “What happened on Tuesday was extremely unfortunate and I think each of us felt devastated to hear about what happened at […]
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
wutv29.com
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
Alleged arsonist arrested in town of Niagara
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call early Thursday morning that reported a suspicious male in the back of a business igniting a dumpster.
Cambria man arraigned on charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing crash
A Cambria man has been arraigned on charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash in August.
Two Buffalo men headed to prison for felon possession of a firearm
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that two Buffalo men are headed to prison for felony possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 leading to the arrest for the murder of 2 people
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Crime Stoppers of Western N.Y. is offering a reward in hopes to find who is responsible for the murders of John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements. A $7,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and indictment of who is responsible for the double homicide.
No explosives found following bomb threats at Kalfas Elementary
School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said NFCSD officials are working with the FBI to determine the origin of the threats.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on Loleta Road
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and transported to a nearby hospital following a crash on Loleta Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Loleta Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Person found dead lying along train tracks in the Village of Angola
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans police report that a person was found dead lying near railroad tracks in the Village of Angola on Thursday night. Police were alerted of a person lying near the CSX Railroad tracks near the North Main and South Main Street crossing around 11 p.m. Thursday.
The Batavian
Photo: Lost dog on Wortendyke Road
This dog is apparently lost in the area of Route 33, near the corner of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The reader who submitted the picture said Sheriff's deputies were unable to catch it last night and it's still loose in the area this morning.
2 On Your Side
