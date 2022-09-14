Read full article on original website
Woman gives birth on way to hospital: ‘You did not just have a baby on the interstate’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A couple in Indiana has quite a story to tell after welcoming their child into the world on the side of a highway. “My contractions were eight minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands,” said mother Emily Waddell. She...
New mom says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mother said an app called Count the Kicks helped save her daughter’s life. It’s helps mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy learn their baby’s kicking habits. And when this mom noticed her baby’s movements had changed, she knew it was...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Service dog Ivey meets Governor Ivey
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey welcomed a special guest, that shares her name, to the Alabama Governor’s Mansion on Thursday. Service Dog Ivey is a 12-week-old Labrador Retriever that could serve as either a mobility assistance dog or a seizure alert dog. “The work Service Dogs Alabama...
The October weather outlook is here
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about the weather for October. Well, here we are. October is exactly two weeks away from kicking off. With a new month approaching, we have a new monthly weather outlook to dissect. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues both a temperature and precipitation outlook every month to highlight what the U.S. can expect.
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
Public invited to honor POWs, MIAs at Alabama State Capitol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every third Friday in September is the National Day of Recognition for prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action. Ceremonies are set to take place across the county, but in Alabama, the public is invited to honor these service members Saturday morning at the state capitol.
Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New unemployment numbers for the month of August are in, with the Governor’s office reporting the seasonally adjusted rate held steady at 2.6% last month. The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is...
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
We could learn soon if untried execution method will be used on AL death row inmate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could find out on September 15 if nitrogen hypoxia will be used to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections tells WBRC, they’ll have a statement out Thursday. As it stands now, the state plans to execute Miller by lethal injection on September 22.
Casey White’s attorneys file to bar death penalty
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday the attorneys of Casey White filed a motion to bar the death penalty. White is charged with capital murder for the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. His trial is set for December. In the filing, White’s attorneys say that sentencing him to...
Tentative railway labor agreement reached, averting strike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crisis was tentatively averted after railroad unions across the country came to an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to avoid a strike. Among the agreed conditions, workers will get a raise and can now take unpaid days off for appointments without being penalized.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
