ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

New mom says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mother said an app called Count the Kicks helped save her daughter’s life. It’s helps mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy learn their baby’s kicking habits. And when this mom noticed her baby’s movements had changed, she knew it was...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint George, ME
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WSFA

Service dog Ivey meets Governor Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey welcomed a special guest, that shares her name, to the Alabama Governor’s Mansion on Thursday. Service Dog Ivey is a 12-week-old Labrador Retriever that could serve as either a mobility assistance dog or a seizure alert dog. “The work Service Dogs Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

The October weather outlook is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about the weather for October. Well, here we are. October is exactly two weeks away from kicking off. With a new month approaching, we have a new monthly weather outlook to dissect. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues both a temperature and precipitation outlook every month to highlight what the U.S. can expect.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSFA

Public invited to honor POWs, MIAs at Alabama State Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every third Friday in September is the National Day of Recognition for prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action. Ceremonies are set to take place across the county, but in Alabama, the public is invited to honor these service members Saturday morning at the state capitol.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Sinclair
Person
Saint George
WSFA

Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New unemployment numbers for the month of August are in, with the Governor’s office reporting the seasonally adjusted rate held steady at 2.6% last month. The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Casey White’s attorneys file to bar death penalty

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday the attorneys of Casey White filed a motion to bar the death penalty. White is charged with capital murder for the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. His trial is set for December. In the filing, White’s attorneys say that sentencing him to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Rod#Mako Shark#Fishing Line
WSFA

Tentative railway labor agreement reached, averting strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crisis was tentatively averted after railroad unions across the country came to an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to avoid a strike. Among the agreed conditions, workers will get a raise and can now take unpaid days off for appointments without being penalized.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program coming to central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dolly Parton’s wildly sucessful program to bring free books to children is coming to central Alabama!. On Thursday, the River Region United Way and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education confirmed that kids under age five from across the area can now take part in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy