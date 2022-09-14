ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Slidell car dealer employee shot dead; police seek co-worker as prime suspect

A Slidell car dealership employee was shot dead at the workplace Friday evening, and police were seeking his co-worker as their prime suspect. Police said Brian Taylor, 23, and the victim were fighting in the garage section of Hyundai of Slidell when the fight moved outside and shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Taylor ran off, they said, and was the subject of a manhunt near the dealership at 298 E Howze Beach Road.
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Co-worker arrested in fatal shooting at Slidell car dealership

The man accused of shooting his co-worker dead Friday evening at the Hyundai of Slidell automobile dealership was arrested about four hours later. Slidell police said Brian Taylor, 23, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. The St. Tammany parish coroner's office identified the victim as Zakary Stewart, 22, late of Alabama.
Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell

A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
