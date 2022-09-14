A Slidell car dealership employee was shot dead at the workplace Friday evening, and police were seeking his co-worker as their prime suspect. Police said Brian Taylor, 23, and the victim were fighting in the garage section of Hyundai of Slidell when the fight moved outside and shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Taylor ran off, they said, and was the subject of a manhunt near the dealership at 298 E Howze Beach Road.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO