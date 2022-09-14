Read full article on original website
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
NOLA.com
Slidell car dealer employee shot dead; police seek co-worker as prime suspect
A Slidell car dealership employee was shot dead at the workplace Friday evening, and police were seeking his co-worker as their prime suspect. Police said Brian Taylor, 23, and the victim were fighting in the garage section of Hyundai of Slidell when the fight moved outside and shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Taylor ran off, they said, and was the subject of a manhunt near the dealership at 298 E Howze Beach Road.
WWL-TV
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
NOLA.com
Co-worker arrested in fatal shooting at Slidell car dealership
The man accused of shooting his co-worker dead Friday evening at the Hyundai of Slidell automobile dealership was arrested about four hours later. Slidell police said Brian Taylor, 23, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. The St. Tammany parish coroner's office identified the victim as Zakary Stewart, 22, late of Alabama.
wbrz.com
Juvenile who carjacked, shot Uptown New Orleans man will be tried as adult
NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult after he was accused of breaking out of the Bridge City Juvenile Center and carjacking and shooting a 59-year-old man, nearly killing him. Kendell Myles, 17, allegedly broke out of the juvenile detention center and shot Scott Toups, 59,...
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
WWL-TV
DA to charge 17-year-old as adult in carjacking, shooting of man Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old accused of breaking out of the Bridge City Juvenile Center, carjacking, shooting and nearly killing a 59-year-old man in the Uptown area, will be tried as an adult after being indicted by a special grand jury, District Attorney Jason Williams announced Thursday. Kendell Myles...
NOLA.com
Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
NOLA.com
Bridge City escapee who allegedly shot, carjacked Uptown man indicted on attempted murder
An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee with attempted second-degree murder, after the teen and an accomplice allegedly shot and carjacked an Uptown man hours after he fled the troubled facility along with five other incarcerated youths. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office...
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
NOLA.com
53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell
A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
fox8live.com
French Quarter bar helps NOPD ID and catch suspect with security tech
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A French Quarter bar is employing high-tech measures to protect the neighborhood from the city’s rising crime. This week, it helped the NOPD identify and capture a suspect within an hour. “I think we bear a greater responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, so...
fox8live.com
Teen and toddler dead, 7-year-old hospitalized in Gretna house fire
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Two siblings are dead and a third is hospitalized after a house caught fire in Gretna. The fire broke out before 10 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive. A 15-year-old girl and a young boy, about 2 or 3 years old, were killed, according...
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
NOLA.com
Woman shot after showing gun during scuffle over parking spot in Harvey: JPSO
A Harvey woman angered after she found another vehicle parked in her spot at a Harvey apartment building was shot during a struggle over a gun that authorities say she pulled during the encounter. Wildricka Ellis, 27, was arrested Tuesday and booked with aggravated assault after being treated for a...
Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire
Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time.
He was shot several times trying to protect his wife and home - 3 months later he's back in the ICU
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man is back in the hospital, months after he was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. The shooting nearly killed him. “As you know Joe was shot during a home invasion in the end of May,” his wife...
