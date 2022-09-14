ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

6 Ways To Reap the Calming Effects of Water Without Actually Being Near It

By Pippa Best
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqPrq_0hvCipXW00

It's not a new revelation that being near water connects to a bevy of health benefits. Research has connected living on the coast to lowered anxiety and stress, and proximity to water has also been connected to even a longer a longer lifespan. Furthermore, marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols, PhD, author of Blue Mind, coined a concept of the same name, which describes the calming benefits of water and being near it. But, what if you can't actually be in or around a body of water? Are you precluded from reaping any of the related healthy- and happy-life benefits? Not at all.

As a Blue Health Coach, I use the ocean as both the inspiration and the setting for my life coaching and retreats. I find that my clients reap a number of well-being benefits of it. And when we can’t get to the sea, we use “virtual sea” activities to bring the essence of the ocean to us. Below, mental-health experts who lean on the calming benefits of water outline six of those virtual sea activities.

6 ways to access the calming benefits of water without actually being near it

1. Listen to the sounds of the sea

I play the sound of waves during online retreats to evoke the ocean, and I encourage my clients to listen to the sea as they journal, work, parent, exercise, or ready themselves for sleep. To me, the sound of the sea echoes the rhythmic comforting sounds of the womb. Research has found that listening to natural sounds, including that of moving water, is relaxing to the brain and body.

“If I’m feeling stressed or anxious, I’ll listen to an ocean-sounds recording and synchronize my breath with the sound of the waves." —Nicki Bass, organizational psychologist

Listening to the sea can also help regulate anxious breathing. “If I’m feeling stressed or anxious, I’ll listen to an ocean-sounds recording and synchronize my breath with the sound of the waves," says Nicki Bass, an organizational psychologist and coach based in the UK. "It’s immediately calming. I recommend it to my clients, my children, and all those who find mindfulness challenging. By focusing on the sounds, their breath often automatically starts to calm and find a rhythm.”

2. Visualize the sea

Bringing the sea to mind can also help facilitate calmness one might associate with actually being near water. To do it, “first take an inventory of how you feel, [including] your levels of anxiety, the pace of your thoughts, and how connected you feel to your body," says Brooklyn-based psychotherapist Joy Radish, LCAT. "Take a few minutes to invoke an image of a body of water that you like, and hold it in your awareness. Notice the colors, the details, and even the smells that arise from the image. Then allow yourself to release it. Take a few minutes to re-orient yourself, and notice any shifts in your breath, in your body, in your thoughts, or in your emotions. If you feel more calm or peaceful, this might be a great practice to repeat.”

3. Try a guided ocean meditation

“Visualizing walking along a beach engages all my clients' senses, draws them away from their everyday worries, deeply relaxes the mind, and brings a greater sense of calm," says clinical hypnotherapist and nutritionist Nicola Shubrook. "The use of the ocean in hypnotherapy is like reading a child a bedtime story to calm them down before bed.”

If you find visualizing the sea tricky on your own, you could try listening to a guided ocean meditation, like this one recorded for my online community, The Sea Circle.

4. Watch an ocean-centric film

Watching a film with a strong water component the ocean can also calm body and mind (so long as you avoid inherently stressful options like, say, Jaws). The constant flowing movement of water serves up the perfect meditative cocktail that's at once familiar and constantly refreshed.

5. Display or view some ocean art

“When I’m running corporate workshops on resilience, I’ll position images of the ocean around the room to create a calming environment, take people out of their work mindset, and illustrate the importance of adaptability and managing change,” says Bass.

To replicate this for yourself, place a picture of the sea at home or in your workspace, and notice what changes.

6. Revisit your beachside vacation photos

Reliving your memories of joyful holidays by the sea can also shift your mental and physical state toward one of relaxation. “Simply visualizing a place where you were happy and calm can have a profound calming effect,” says art therapist Josh Millrod, LCAT. When you combine positive holiday memories with the benefits of visualizing water, that vacation photo album becomes a powerful relaxation tool.

Tags: Healthy Mind

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Why People Are ‘Reverse Catfishing’ on Dating Apps—And Whether It’s Ethical

My friend Stephanie met a guy on Coffee Meets Bagel. His pictures were "average-looking" but she liked his sense of humor and his messages were kind. But when he showed up to their first dinner date, she was stunned: The dude was ripped. And handsome. She described him as "beefy Robert Pattinson with striking turquoise eyes." His photos didn't do him justice at all. Stephanie was pleasantly surprised by his appearance, but also confused. It seemed like he'd posted unflattering pictures on purpose. As it turns out, he did; he "reverse catfished" her.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

4 Easy Breathing Exercises You Can Try Right Now to Reduce Stress

If the pandemic is still playing an roulette with your stress levels, know that you’re most definitely not alone. Figuring out how to combat stress can be, well, stressful. Thankfully there are a number of relaxation techniques that are easily accessible to us and they only involve using your breath. A growing number of studies show that breathing techniques are effective against anxiety and insomnia, symptoms that are undoubtedly familiar during these uncertain times. Which is why it’s key that we focus on how to optimize the functioning of our bodies and mind through our breath.  “To function optimally as human beings,...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Others#General Health#Calmness#Brooklyn#Stress
psychologytoday.com

The Mind-Body Connection of Therapeutic Breathing

Your breathing pattern predictably changes when you’re distressed. Diaphragmatic breathing patterns decrease your psychological and biochemical stress. Nasal breathing has evolutionary value and can help you cultivate relaxation. You can cultivate a relaxation response through deliberate breathing practice. Breathe in deeply to bring your mind home to your body....
YOGA
LiveScience

What's the best exercise for weight loss?

You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
FITNESS
Henry County Daily Herald

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 5 Things I Would Never Do When Traveling’

Don’t walk around barefoot, don’t ignore the safety briefing, don’t be rude to cabin crew, and don’t clap when the plane lands. Whether spoken or unspoken, these are just some of the cardinal rules you should obey (for your safety and just basic social cues) while on a plane. The pandemic really affected the travel industry, but as things open up and get back to normal, former and current flight attendants like Kat Kamalani are taking to TikTok to share their tips for traveling.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Break the Cycle of Perfectionism With These 3 Radical Self-Acceptance Practices

Perfectionism is a tight, heavy energy that can remove joy from everyday moments and special occasions alike. It’s the opposite of free thought and expression, mandating that everything fits a certain way. It tells us if we aren’t doing enough or aren’t a certain way, then we aren’t really anything at all. As a recovering perfectionist, I’ve found that abandoning this mindset in favor of practicing self-acceptance is helpful for improving mental and physical health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters

As humans, we know that an active lifestyle gives us some control over our form. When we hit the pavement, track our steps, and head to the gym, we can maintain muscle development and reduce body fat. Our physical activity helps shape our physical figure. But what if we sustained similar aerobics in our earlier forms? Is it possible that our embryos also exercised?
LIFESTYLE
msn.com

Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps

Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

What’s the Best Beverage for Boosting Your Gut Health? We Asked an RD

On a mission to boost your gut microbiome? If so, there’s a good chance you’re already diversifying your intake of plants, prioritizing prebiotics and probiotics in your diet, and stocking up on fermented foods. Perhaps you even sip on fermented drinks like kombucha and kefir in the hopes of getting your gut right while staying hydrated. But with a wider variety of these grab-and-go fizzy drinks lining grocery shelves than ever before, does one reign supreme as far as nutrition and gut benefits go?
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Mean to Be Healthy?

“Healthy” should be defined as the absence of, and being at low risk for, chronic suffering. Suffering includes the negative mental and emotional impact of physical or psychological conditions. Healthy habits, like diet, exercise, and adequate sleep, all of which decrease our chances of disease and suffering, are within...
FITNESS
The US Sun

How much REM sleep do you need?

REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, as its name suggests, is characterised by random and rapid eye movement of the eyes. During one good night’s rest, people experience a cycle of various stages of sleep, including four to five periods of REM sleep. The REM stage usually starts after around...
HEALTH
Well+Good

TGIF: Here Are 13 Totally Worth-It Weekend Wellness Sales To Shop Right Now

Welcome to this little corner of the internet where we've hand-curated all the most noteworthy sales in the self-care and wellness realm for you to peruse at your leisure. We've done the research (and product testing) for you, so all you have to do is sit back and scroll through our favorite beauty, home, fitness, style, and tech finds—All stuff that we've personally vetted and highly recommend. Not in the shopping mood? Wallet too far away? Savings account giving you the side eye? Just bookmark this page, and check it out next week. We'll be here with fresh deals. Until then, happy shopping from the Well+Good commerce team.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy