iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
PC Magazine
YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once
YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
9 WhatsApp tips & tricks
WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Business Insider
Can you see who views your Instagram? 2 ways to find out
You can't see who views your Instagram profile, but you can see who views stories and videos. For Instagram stories, you can see exactly who viewed your story while it's still live. For video posts, you can only see the total number of views and users who've liked the posts.
CNET
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
TechCrunch
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
itechpost.com
Facebook, Instagram, and Now TikTok and Youtube Permanently Bans Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate gets another permanent ban on TikTok. Andrew Tate's name has become so popular on the internet for the past few months. The TikTok star has been caught by a disheartened audience due to his rather controversial take on things that he preaches all over his social media accounts.
purewow.com
We Dropped, Selfie’d and Stress-tested the Google Pixel 6a, so You Don’t Have To
Cell phones have come a long way since the days when their coolest feature was the ability to play Snake—and, unfortunately, so have their price tags. So, when Google released the Pixel 6a, a phone that boasts a 24-hour battery life and the same Tensor chip as its premium Pixel 6 Pro, for just $449 (or $399 on Amazon), I had to test it out. And test it we did: From dropping it, splattering water on it and tossing it loosely in my tote (sans protective case), to snapping photos, producing TikToks and streaming podcasts until the battery begged for mercy, I put it through its paces to see just how well it performs. (Spoiler: I was delighted by the results.)
The Verge
Facebook and Messenger take a hint from Discord for new Community Chats
Facebook is expanding access to a feature that allows group organizers to create curated live Messenger chat groups. It’s called Community Chats, and it’ll allow you to browse chats organized by announcements, topics, events, and more to connect with group members beyond just feed posts and comments. Previewed...
Digital Trends
3 reasons why Instagram Reels is failing to compete with TikTok
Instagram Reels appears to be failing to catch up to TikTok — that is, according to a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report included an internal document, which contained a summary of “internal Meta research.”. Contents. How far is Instagram Reels behind? Well, according...
Best cameras for photos and videos 2022
Here are the best cameras for photography and video shooting on the market today.
CNET
Google Photos Update Highlights More Memories, Adds Music and Graphics
Google Photos is getting an update Wednesday that redesigns Memories, a feature that highlights past photos and packages them together with machine learning. A collage editor is also launching, on Android and iOS. With the update, Photos will surface more of your videos and cut in photos as well. And...
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts could steal TikTok’s thunder with a better deal for creators
TikTok remains hugely dominant over the copycat short form video feeds that competing social media giants have spun up in recent years, like Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight. But, according to reports from the New York Times, YouTube Shorts is gearing up to announce an ad revenue sharing model that could revolutionize short form video and give TikTok a run for its money — literally.
Make a Monetized YouTube Channel
Many people have a dream of creating a YouTube channel and getting paid for it. Well, there is a very basic strategy that you can follow in order to make it so you get your channel monetized in order to get money for the videos you put on the site. By following the steps in this article, you can do like many of the other YouTubers in America and other parts of the globe & potentially have either a side hustle or a full-time job making videos on YouTube.
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
This $34 matchbox-sized camera takes photos, videos and sticks to your fridge
Tokina launches a $34 matchbox-sized camera that shoots photos, video, and doubles as a fridge magnet (yes, really)
How to use Google Lens
Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
Drone portrait photography guide: How to shoot and edit portrait photos with your drone
Most drones can only shoot photos in landscape format, but by shooting vertical panoramic images you can capture and create high-resolution portrait format images with ease. Challenges are made to be overcome, and drones are far from being immune. The most testing of these, arguably, is that most drones are unable to take portrait photos – they can only capture landscape format images. But it’s not the end of the world because our drone portrait photography guide will show you a simple way around the problem.
