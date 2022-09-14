OPINION: N.C. legislative hearing should feature tough questions about state’s troubled hurricane response

Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina State Treasurer Folwell considering ’24 gubernatorial bid
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell confirmed Friday that he is strongly considering a run for North Carolina governor in 2024. That could put the veteran elected leader in a Republican primary with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, whose political profile has grown widely since his 2020 victory while a first-time candidate. Folwell told […]
richmondobserver
North Carolina recognized for innovations in Medicaid program
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s Medicaid program received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award presented by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy. The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership and progress in their Medicaid programs despite significant public health challenges in recent years.
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
NC scientist: Keep Mark Robinson as far away from education decisions as possible
As a medical scientist and grandfather I found the excerpt from Lt. Gov. Robinson’s book absurd. | Letters to the editor
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
North Carolina outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
Momentum building for MAT in jails across N.C.
During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
Do you earn a living wage? Here’s how much you’d have to make in Triangle counties
The Triangle counties are among the most expensive counties in North Carolina when it comes to meeting basic needs for a family of four.
neusenews.com
Greene and Lenoir County residents still in hotels four years after Hurricane Florence
The North Carolina General Assembly Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Subcommittee on Hurricane Response & Recovery met Wednesday to review the state’s recovery from recent disasters, including Matthew and Florence that left thousands of North Carolinians without a home. Many are still without a home in 2022 despite millions left in unspent funding.
How North Carolina politics reflect the national stage
North Carolina is often considered a bellwether, usually regarding presidential elections. But one journalist believes the state can also be a portent for things like state judicial laws — and that’s not a good thing. Writer and policy advisor James Piltch argues: "With its even partisan split, its...
WITN
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
mynews13.com
North Carolina farmer uses new grassroots practices to grow food naturally
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A community-based grassroots initiative is bettering the process of bringing naturally grown food to the state. Zachary Rierson of Rierson Farm says people deserve good food. What You Need To Know. The designation of Certified Naturally Grown Farms began 2008 in North Carolina April of 2020.
Comments / 0