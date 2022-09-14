ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heberto Garza
4d ago

It seems they're confiscating this poison every other day! cheap drug to produce and so destructive!! hats off to our law enforcement 👍This drug can really destroy lives,homes,families ect ... NOW we wait for more news like this ..its a never ending story!! God bless America!!

Bill Gies
4d ago

Hunter is going to yelling at daddy for this. Saying they can't do that 🤣😂🤣😂

Bobby ferguson
3d ago

they just dropped off bus loads of migrants at Harris house !! lol, go Abbott

Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Border Report) — Dove hunting season has begun in South Texas and law enforcement are warning migrants who cross from Mexico, as well as hunters, to be mindful of one another to avoid accidental shootings. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber recently sat down with Border Report...
KWTX

Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
news4sanantonio.com

Local Congressman proposes new fentanyl murder bill

SAN ANTONIO - A newly proposed bill from a local Congressman would make it felony murder to distribute fentanyl, resulting in someone's death. The bill was introduced by Congressman Tony Gonzales and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of...
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
ValleyCentral

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
CBS DFW

North Texas anaesthesiologist charged in connection with co-workers death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - John Kaspar watched his wife of 30 years suffer a heart attack at home in June. They'd both been sick and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was treating her dehydration with an IV bag she's grabbed from the surgery center where she worked as an anaesthesiologist. "I grappled with the fact that she'd had a heart attack because she was a very healthy woman, could sit on her bicycle trainer for hours and not have any issues," John said.It was two months later he learned her death wasn't natural. "It's just been a difficult… difficult summer and this new information stirs up...
kciiradio.com

Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington

The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
kfgo.com

Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
CBS DFW

The Hispanic population in North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Q92

Insane Amount of Drugs Found Hidden at This Texas Border

This week officers blocked massive amounts of methamphetamine from making its way into Texas. Authorities at the Del Rio, Texas-Mexico border have just made their largest drug bust this week. A SECOND INSPECTION. On Monday, September 5, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer made its way onto the Del Rio International Bridge....
LoneStar 92

