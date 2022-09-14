Read full article on original website
Related
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
Names released in fatal Adams Co. shooting involving deputy
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday released additioal information including the names of those involved after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man wanted by police. The shooting happened Sept. 6 in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools
MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
WBAY Green Bay
Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview. During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary. “This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Adams County Deputy Was Armed
Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say the 61-year-old man shot to death by an Adams County deputy was armed at the time. The suspect has been identified as Bryon Childers. Deputy Jacob Bean was responding to reports that Childers was walking along a road in the Town of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department are both investigating a physical fight involving a student and teacher. The fight happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during school hours. Wausau Police said the incident was reported to police and school administration that day. Meanwhile, the Wausau...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fond du Lac Police investigating overnight shooting, no injuries reported
"On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 1:25 a.m., Officers were called to the area of the 200 Block of 6th Street for multiple reports of possible gunshots coming from the area."
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week
The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
radioplusinfo.com
9-14-22 fdl man faces homicide charges in stabbing incident
A Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with a stabbing incident last month outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Police say a 40 year old Fond du Lac man was stabbed multiple times outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue August 6. A person of interest was arrested two days later and has been held in the Fond du Lac County Jail since. This week police referred attempted first degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety charges to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 31 year old Fond du Lac man.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
Comments / 0