Manawa, WI

Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified

Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools

MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
MANAWA, WI
Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview. During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary. “This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool

OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
OSHKOSH, WI
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
NEKOOSA, WI
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank

3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
ANTIGO, WI
9-14-22 fdl man faces homicide charges in stabbing incident

A Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with a stabbing incident last month outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Police say a 40 year old Fond du Lac man was stabbed multiple times outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue August 6. A person of interest was arrested two days later and has been held in the Fond du Lac County Jail since. This week police referred attempted first degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety charges to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 31 year old Fond du Lac man.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI

