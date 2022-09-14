ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sorry, I’m still kind of shook,” Jenny Kuehl said during our interview. During a routine trip to her bank’s automated teller machine, Kuehl noticed something out of the ordinary. “This strange guy is lingering, and I thought, you know, is he watching...
ALLOUEZ, WI
seehafernews.com

Police Take Man Accused of Being Involved in Stealing a Vehicle Into Custody

A 21-year-old male is in custody after allegedly being involved in stealing a vehicle from Manitowoc’s northside late Wednesday night. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on routine patrol when he heard over his portable radio that the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle requesting mutual aid assistance from Manitowoc Police which was granted.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Arrested After Assaulting a Woman, Fleeing From Police

An 18-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested yesterday afternoon after he reportedly assaulted a woman and fled from police. Officers were called to an unspecified residence at around 11:00 a.m. to investigate a claim made by a woman who said that her ex-boyfriend had been pushing her around and pulled a gun.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI

Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Judge Issues Ruling on Crime Scene Photos in 22 Year Old Murder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shooting

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the area of 200 block of 6th Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of possible gunshots. At the scene, several handgun casings were found on 6th...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc

The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Valuable cards, items stolen in Grand Chute burglary

It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. The trading card store had just celebrated its grand opening. Sarah Thomsen continues her concussion recovery. Updated: 1 hour ago. "It's been a long four months," Sarah...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank

3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
ALLOUEZ, WI
seehafernews.com

Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc

What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
MANITOWOC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI

